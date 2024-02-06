Bet on Flyers as road underdogs against Panthers in Tuesday’s matchup

The Philadelphia Flyers are desperate for a win.

After turning heads with a terrific first half of the season, the Flyers dropped their final five games before All-Star weekend to put their playoff hopes in serious doubt. Philadelphia is currently the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division but their lead over the chasing pack has all but evaporated and has plenty of people wondering if general manager Daniel Briere will continue the rebuild by selling at the upcoming Trade Deadline.

Philadelphia will look to get back on track with an upset against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The Flyers are +170 underdogs on the road.

Flyers vs. Panthers prediction: Analysis

There’s a lot of concerning signs for the Flyers of late, but the biggest issue is that they can’t keep the puck out of the net. Samuel Ersson has been strong in net for most of the campaign, but he’s struggled of late and Philadelphia really has no other option at the moment because Carter Hart has been charged with sexual assault.

Ersson’s overall numbers (.898 save percentage, +3.3 Goals Saved Above Expected) aren’t terrible, but he’ll need to drastically improve on his recent form if the Flyers are going to stay afloat. The Swedish netminder has an .826 save percentage and a -5.8 GSAx over his last five outings, which were all losses.

Given the lack of game-breaking talent on the roster, the Flyers can ill-afford any setbacks in goal. The Flyers just aren’t currently built to beat teams 5-4, so they need Ersson (or current deputy Cal Petersen) to stabilize the goaltending situation if this team wants to keep up the pace in the second half.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

While the Flyers are basically playing playoff hockey from this point forward, the Panthers are comfortably in a playoff spot and will set their sights on hunting down the Boston Bruins atop the Atlantic Division. Florida went into the break riding a four-game winning streak and has a 13-2-2 record since Dec. 23. The Panthers have established themselves as one of the elite teams in the NHL.

There’s no questioning who the better team is in this matchup and the Panthers have plenty more avenues to success than the Flyers, but Philadelphia has been a solid 5-on-5 unit for almost the entire season so far and should be able to compete in a decent schedule spot. It’s always a little tricky to handicap a team’s first game back after the long break, so you may as well err on the side of the underdog on Tuesday night.

Flyers vs. Panthers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Flyers +170

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.