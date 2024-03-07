Take the goal total under between Flyers and Panthers in Thursday night’s matchup

The Philadelphia Flyers are in a tricky spot on Thursday.

Not only are the Flyers playing the first-place Florida Panthers and in desperate need of a win in their playoff push, but they’re also in the middle of plenty of trade speculation and top-4 defenseman Sean Walker is already out the door.

Philadelphia’s front office has made no bones about continuing to keep its eye on the future and it may be the wise thing to do, but this has to be a tricky time for the players after they’ve fought tooth and nail to get this time into a surprising playoff scrap.

The Flyers are a +190 underdog against the Panthers on Thursday at the time of writing.

Flyers vs. Panthers prediction: Analysis

There’s not much to say about the Florida Panthers other than they’re terrific. Florida is one of the best 5-on-5 teams in the NHL, but it can also beat you with its special teams, physicality and goaltending.

The Panthers have the best record, goal difference and goals against average in the league at the moment.

Things look just as encouraging under the hood as the Cats rank inside the top-5 in expected goals rate, shot attempt percentage and high-danger scoring chance differential over the last 25 contests. Oh, and they’ve won six in a row and 16 of 18.

At full strength, the Flyers would be confident in their ability to skate with the Panthers in this contest. The Flyers have been a top-10 team in terms of expected goals rate at even strength and their penalty kill has been excellent, helping to take away Florida’s special teams edge. The problem is that Philadelphia is not 100% healthy. Not only has Walker been dealt to Colorado, but Nick Seeler and Jamie Drysdale are hurt, while Cam York and Travis Konecny are also a doubt.

In normal circumstances, I’d be happy to bet the Flyers at this kind of price. Philadelphia has punched up well all season and has done a good job of handling adversity all season. That said, I don’t think this number is long enough considering the lineup conundrums facing John Tortorella and Florida’s form.

Instead, I think Philadelphia will attempt to keep this game neat and tidy since they know that’s their best path to success. A play on the Under 6.5 is the way to go on Thursday night.

Flyers vs. Panthers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Under 6.5

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.