Bet on a tight game between the Flyers and Predators on Tuesday night in Nashville

The Philadelphia Flyers are on a roll. With four wins on the spin and a 5-1-1 record in their last seven, the Flyers are not just some pleasant surprise off to a hot start anymore. Philadelphia has earned a lot of respect and there’s now a sizable camp of people who think that this “rebuilding” team can challenge for a playoff spot.

The Flyers will look to continue their hot run of form as a +115 road underdog in Nashville on Tuesday night.

Flyers vs. Predators prediction: Analysis

The Flyers are 15-10-2 on the season, but the real story is their record as an underdog. Philadelphia is 13-10 as a pooch in 2023-24 and a $100 bettor would be up $727 (+31.6% ROI) if he or she bet the Flyers every time they were a ‘dog. No team that’s been an underdog more than a handful of times comes close to matching those numbers this campaign.

What makes the Flyers such an attractive underdog is their ability to turn games into coin flips. Philadelphia works hard, plays physical and is committed to playing a structured style of hockey that is hard to break down. The Flyers don’t have the talent to win many games in which they are outplayed or outworked, so they make sure to do everything they can to tick those boxes.

» READ MORE: Dak Prescott is the betting favorite for MVP ahead of Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts

After a slow start the Predators have turned their fortunes around and, like the Flyers, are getting results by pushing play in the right direction at 5-on-5. Nashville ranks 10th in expected goals rate and 11th in high-danger scoring chance percentage this season, which isn’t too far behind the Flyers in either category.

Everything about this matchup points to this being a tight game. Both teams lack scoring depth but make up for it with strong 5-on-5 play and great goaltending. It’s hard to see either team running away with two easy points on Tuesday night and that puts plenty of value on this game going beyond 60 minutes.

Flyers vs. Predators prediction: Analysis

The Bet: 60-minute draw (+350, DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.