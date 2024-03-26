Take the Flyers as underdogs against the Rangers in Tuesday’s matcup

The Philadelphia Flyers still have plenty of work to do to clinch a playoff berth, but a 2-1-1 stretch through a brutal four-game schedule has put John Tortorella’s team in great position.

The job doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, but the schedule lightens up for Philadelphia over the next week. Any points that Philadelphia can manage to grab against the New York Rangers would be a massive step for the Flyers.

Philadelphia is a +160 underdog on Tuesday night.

Flyers vs. Rangers prediction: Analysis

It is an obvious statement to make, but it’s still worth noting that the Rangers and Flyers are built very differently. While the Blueshirts rely on their skill, special teams and goaltending to overwhelm their opponents, the Flyers have to outwork and grind down the opposition at 5-on-5.

The Rangers can play with some risk in their game because their goaltending can cover up mistakes or they can fight their way back into contests that they fall behind in, while the Flyers need to keep things predictable because they don’t have a game-changer in goal and aren’t built to play catch-up.

The contrasting styles on display should make for a fascinating matchup. The Flyers will do everything they can to keep this game at 5-on-5 and prevent the Rangers from getting looks on the rush, while the Blueshirts will look to get Philadelphia off-script and goad them into a back-and-forth tilt.

While there is a big gap in terms of talent on these two rosters, the Flyers’ defensive prowess has helped them punch up against superior teams all season. Philadelphia also boasts one of the penalty kills in the league, which is a big boost against an elite power play.

Philadelphia’s ability to keep games tight and tidy is the reason that it is likely going to the playoffs. It’s also what makes it such an attractive team to bet as an underdog. There’s no reason to deviate from that script, especially with the market seemingly extra bullish on the Rangers after a big win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Flyers vs. Rangers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Flyers +160 or better

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.