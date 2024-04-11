Bet on the Flyers to end their losing streak in Thursday’s matchup with the Rangers

You’d be really hard-pressed to find someone who is still looking to back the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the midst of an epic collapse, the Flyers are now a virtual certainty to miss the postseason even if they somehow turn things around and win the final three games of the regular season. It’s a bitter ending to a season that once had so much promise.

Philadelphia is a +180 underdog to end its eight-game losing streak against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Flyers vs. Rangers prediction: Analysis

Any eight-game losing streak in the NHL is going to have some funk to it, but Philadelphia’s current slide is an all-timer. In fact, you could argue that the Flyers are not playing all that poorly during this 0-6-2 stretch.

It’s never a good idea to look at numbers in a short sample without context (like score effects, etc.), but it is still quite bizarre what the Flyers are doing.

This losing streak began on March 24 in a loss to the Panthers and since then the Flyers boast a 56.4% shot attempt rate, a +5.4 expected goal difference and have created 42 more high-danger scoring chances than they’ve conceded at 5-on-5. Their actual goal difference in that span, however, is -16 (14 GF, 30 GA).

The main culprit is the team’s goaltending, which has put up a league-worst .781 save percentage during this losing streak, but the team is also shooting just 6.4%. No matter what you think of the Flyers’ goalies and their scoring talent, those numbers should regress positively.

That isn’t a guarantee, of course, and even if things get better in those departments, it doesn’t guarantee the Flyers will beat the Rangers, who currently lead the NHL in points. The good news is that the Blueshirts aren’t a dominant 5-on-5 team and there is a decent chance that Philadelphia can tilt the ice in the right direction.

But it is also worth mentioning that the Flyers could just be gassed. This team has punched above its weight all season and now is taking it on the chin, so perhaps things just continue to come undone.

I don’t blame anyone for sitting this one out, but this looks like a buy-low opportunity on a team that was +150 in this exact matchup just a couple of weeks ago.

Flyers vs. Rangers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Flyers +180

