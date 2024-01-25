Bet on Flyers to win as slight underdogs against Red Wings in Thursday night’s matchup

Things change quickly in the NHL.

A week ago the Philadelphia Flyers were riding the wave of a five-game winning streak and were, unbelievably, putting some pressure on the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division. At the time it seemed like the Flyers were on the verge of separating themselves from the chasing pack in the wide-open Eastern Conference playoff race.

Seven days and three losses later and the Flyers are in danger of being pulled right back into the thick of the pack.

Flyers vs. Red Wings prediction: Analysis

One of those teams in the chasing pack is the Detroit Red Wings. The Wings had a 7-1-1 run snapped with a 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night but should be pleased with where they’re sitting in the standings as we hurl towards the All-Star Break. Not only is Detroit currently sitting in a playoff spot, but the Wings are in the race with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning for the No.3 seed in the Atlantic Division.

While the Red Wings do deserve credit for getting wins, it is fair to be skeptical about whether or not this run of form is sustainable. Over the last 10 games Detroit ranks 32nd in expected goals rate, 31st in high-danger scoring chance percentage and 32nd in shot-on-goal differential at 5-on-5.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

Goaltender Alex Lyon has been superb since returning from injury, but there was no way that he was going to keep playing at that level over the long-term and once Lyon came back to earth -- which happened against the Stars -- the Wings would come down with him.

The Flyers have their own issues to sort out and the loss of Owen Tippett takes some scoring bite out of a lineup that already is lacking in it, but they are the better 5-on-5 team and should be able to turn this game into a coin flip.

Philadelphia at anything better than +100 is a good bet on Thursday evening.

Flyers vs. Red Wings prediction: Analysis

The Bet: Flyers +110 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.