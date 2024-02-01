Backing Stuart Skinner in the Vezina Trophy futures market among best bets at All-Star break

It really looked like this would be a season of chaos in the National Hockey League.

Very few (if any) teams established themselves as a clear-cut contender by the time the holiday break came around, the races for the major individual awards were wide open and most preseason predictions looked to be useless as trendy clubs like Ottawa, New Jersey and Edmonton struggled, while surprise packages such as Winnipeg, Philadelphia and Vancouver seemed hellbent on proving everyone wrong.

But after New Year’s Day the season really started to come into focus. There’s now an odds-on favorite for every individual award and we now have a handful of clubs that have established themselves as the elite teams in the competition.

With that said, there is still a couple of bets that standout for their value as we head into All-Star Weekend.

Stuart Skinner to win the Vezina Trophy (+7500, Caesars)

You would have sounded nuts to suggest that Skinner would be within touching distance of the Vezina conversation six weeks ago but Edmonton’s 16-game winning streak has completely changed the complexion of the NHL and one of the reasons for the Oilers’ historic run is Skinner’s elite play in the blue paint.

Skinner started the season in terrible form with a 4-7-1 record and an .865 save percentage in his first 13 appearances, leading the media to wonder if the Oilers would be better suited looking for an upgrade in order to save their season. General manager Ken Holland opted to remain patient instead and his restraint looks like a stroke of genius since Skinner has arguably been the league’s best goalie since Thanksgiving with a 19-2-0 record, .935 save percentage and a +20.1 Goals Saved Above Expected.

Astonishingly, Skinner is on a personal 12-game winning streak and now finds himself within striking distance of Alexandar Georgiev for most wins this season.

There’s still plenty of work left for Skinner to get back into the thick of the Vezina race, but if Edmonton continues to play near this level it should put Skinner in the conversation.

Carolina Hurricanes to win the Presidents’ Trophy (+2500, BetMGM)

They didn’t come storming out of the gates like we’ve seen in season’s past, but the Carolina Hurricanes have made their presence felt of late. The Canes are 11-2-1 with a +18 goal difference since the holiday break and now find themselves as the betting favorite to win the Metropolitan Division.

There’s nothing in the data that shows this a fluke run, either.

Carolina is crumpling teams at 5-on-5, getting better goaltending and has found the elite defensive form that has become its identity over the last few seasons.

The Hurricanes still boast the third-worst save percentage in the NHL at .883, but that number has ticked up to .897 over the Canes’ last 21 games and news that Frederik Andersen is back skating is a massive boost for Carolina.

Carolina is 10 points behind Boston and Vancouver for the most points in the league but this team has the makeup to get white hot down the stretch and win the Presidents’ Trophy.

