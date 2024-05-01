Bet on the Golden Knights to take control of first-round series against Stars on Wednesday

The Round 1 series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars is delivering on the hype.

After Vegas took the first two games of the best-of-7 in Dallas, it looked like the Stars, the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, were on their way to an early exit from the postseason. But the Stars responded in kind, winning Games 3 and 4 in Vegas, to level the series.

The best-of-7 now shifts back to Dallas for Game 5.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 5 prediction: Analysis

The odds for this series have been all over the place. The betting market has a tendency to over-adjust throughout a best-of-7 series and that’s what’s happened here. The Knights closed around +125 in Game 1 and then +136 in Game 2, which seemed to be caused by the “must-win” tax on Dallas after it dropped the opener.

That movement didn’t make much sense, as the Knights played two decent games on the road and showed that their new mix of talent was going to be a lot to handle, even for a team like Dallas.

The Stars have been the better team at 5-on-5 overall in this series and their defensive work has been great, but Vegas has done what it’s needed to do to hang around in this series and, on paper, the Knights have the talent and depth to match the Stars.

With goaltender Logan Thompson in good form, this just looks like an overreaction to what we saw in the last two games. Yes, Dallas is an elite team and will be buoyant after getting back into this series, but they are going up against a team that can match them to a man.

Quite simply, it’s never a bad thing to bet on a team as talented as Vegas when it’s an underdog.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 5 prediction: Pick

The Bet: Golden Knights +130 or better

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.