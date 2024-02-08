Bet on a tight matchup between the Jets and Flyers in Philly on Thursday night

The Philadelphia Flyers earned a massive win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Not only did the Flyers put two points in their pocket to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but they also ended a five-game slide and quieted some of the noise that the team would start to tumble down the standings down the stretch.

Philadelphia will look to make it two in a row against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Jets vs. Flyers prediction: Analysis

Ahead of Tuesday’s win we noted that the betting market, which was starting to come around on the Flyers being as good as their record showed in the first half, made a pretty quick about-face after Philadelphia’s five-game slide. It seemed like a bit of an overreaction since the Flyers really weren’t playing all that poorly, but instead were being sunk by below-average netminding.

That situation seemed to right itself on Tuesday as Samuel Ersson stopped 20 of 21 shots to lead Philadelphia to a 2-1 win.

Whether or not Ersson can play at a high enough level down the stretch in his first full year in the NHL remains to be seen, but Tuesday was a good sign for a goaltender who has played at a high level for the majority of this season.

Philadelphia’s 5-on-5 was also quite strong against the Panthers. The Flyers outscored the Cats, 2-0, and created 2.2 expected goals at 5-on-5 and only allowed 1.9 to a team that owns one of the best statistical profiles in the NHL. That kind of 5-on-5 play has been the calling card for this team for most of the season.

The job won’t get much easier on Thursday night as the Flyers welcome to Winnipeg Jets to town. The Jets have stumbled to an 0-3-1 record in their last four contests but they had won 10 of their previous 11 before this current slide and find themselves in a three-way tussle for first place in the Central Division with Colorado and Dallas.

Like Philadelphia, the strength of the Jets is the team’s commitment to structure and defense at 5-on-5. Winnipeg ranks inside the top-10 in shot attempts allowed, expected goals conceded and high-danger scoring chances against, which is a great recipe for success when you have the league’s best goaltender in the blue paint.

Both of these teams play terrific team defense but lack a ton of scoring upside, so it’s likely this will be a low-event game and the type of contest where both clubs would be happy to just shut things down and take a point to overtime.

Jets vs. Flyers prediction: Pick

The Bet: 60-minute draw (+350, DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.