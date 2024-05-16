Bet the Oilers on the puck line in pivotal Game 5 matchup with the Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are locked into an absolute classic. The two Western Canadian rivals have split the first four games of their best-of-7 series and the general narrative seems to be that this could go in any direction.

The betting market disagrees with that notion as the Oilers are still a -200 favorite to advance, but four consecutive one-goal games have shown us that the margins are quite thin between these two sides.

Edmonton is a -142 favorite on the road in Game 5.

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 5 prediction: Analysis

The Stanley Cup Playoffs often throw up some fascinating stylistic matchups and this series fits that bill. The Oilers are a top-heavy team that relies on the magic of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard to be the difference. Edmonton is perfectly content with treading water when their stars off the ice and betting on them to provide enough offense to get them over the line.

While that approach has worked well enough to get the Oilers this far, it certainly has its cracks. Edmonton’s depth has been called into question this series as only seven players have recorded more than one point in this series and only 10 have any points at all. The upshot of that is that Draisaitl has 10 points in four games, McDavid has six and so does Bouchard.

The Canucks take an opposite approach. Although Vancouver does have starpower at the top of its lineup, the Canucks rely on depth and their ability to play as a unit to get results. Every player on the Canucks has a defined role and, for the most part, does a good job executing it. The downside is that this approach leaves very thin margins. Vancouver doesn’t have the all-world talent to just take over games or erase leads like Edmonton.

Vancouver deserves credit for sticking it out in this series, but things do seem to be trending in the wrong direction. The Canucks are only averaging 20.5 shots on goal per game, while the Oilers are at 31. At some point that discrepancy will catch up to Vancouver, especially with third-string goaltender Arturs Silovs in goal.

Silovs has put together an admirable series so far, but at some point the dam will break.

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 5 prediction: Pick

The Bet: Oilers -1.5 (+172, FanDuel)

