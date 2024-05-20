Back the Oilers on the puck line as road favorites in Game 7 against the Canucks

Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will come to an end with Game 7 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

The Oilers, who forced a decider with a 5-1 win on Saturday night, opened around -140 for Game 7 but that number has been on the move due to news out of the Canucks’ camp that Brock Boeser will miss the do-or-die contest with blood clotting issues.

Edmonton is a -162 favorite at the time of writing.

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7 prediction: Analysis

The first thing most NHL bettors look to for a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is the under, but the market has quickly adjusted to that trend. The first six games of this series featured totals of 6.5, but Monday night’s is currently sitting at 5.5. That seems like a bit of an over-adjustment considering the goaltending issues on both side of this matchup.

And it’s not just the Over/Under that has seen an overreaction. The news that Boeser is not playing caused this line to jump around 20 cents, which seems like a bit much. Boeser is a key player for the Canucks and he’s played well in this series with six points (3G, 3A) in six games, but we’d never see this kind of line movement in a game during the regular season if Boeser was a surprise scratch.

With very little value on the side or total, my favorite betting strategy for this game is to bet into the game-script that nobody sees coming. When we think of a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs we think of tight, defensive hockey. That’s especially true in a series that has seen five contests decided by one goal.

But instead of just betting into that narrative and paying a premium, I’d suggest bucking the trend and looking at the alternate pucklines. The Oilers are plenty capable of blowing the doors off any team in the NHL and they are coming off their best performance of the series in Game 6. With Arturs Silovs starting to struggle in goal for Vancouver, I think there’s some value on the Oilers to rout the Canucks.

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7 prediction: Pick

The Bet: Oilers -2.5 (+290, FanDuel)

