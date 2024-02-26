Bet on Oilers to end three game home losing streak against Kings in Monday night’s matchup

The Edmonton Oilers have hit a bit of a lull of late. That’ll happen after a team rattles of 16 wins in a row, but the Oilers putrid start to the season means they’re in no position to let things get out of hand. Edmonton’s playoff spot may not be in jeopardy, but it could fall into a Wild Card position and set themselves up with a brutal path when the postseason starts.

The Oilers will take on the team that’s directly behind them (and tied with them on points), the Los Angeles Kings, on Monday night.

Edmonton is a -156 favorite on home ice.

Kings vs. Oilers prediction: Analysis

A three-game skid at home in which you’ve allowed 16 goals is concerning, but the Oilers haven’t played all that poorly over this current malaise. Edmonton’s -6 goal difference may suggest otherwise, but if you look a bit harder you can see that this losing streak is mostly a product of subpar goaltending and poor puck luck more than anything else.

The Oilers may have been outscored 16-10 over their last three games, but they’re dominating on the shot clock. Edmonton has registered 120 shots on target over its last three contests and allowed just 87. A gap that wide usually ends in wins, but the goaltending has been underwhelming for the Oilers lately, which is not a new issue.

The Kings also have their own goaltending demons to sort out, but Los Angeles has generally played well enough of late that it hasn’t been a huge problem. Los Angeles has won seven of its last nine contests and has quieted the noise about whether or not this team is good enough to run away with a playoff spot.

Outside of current form, Edmonton has every advantage in this matchup. The Oilers are better defensively, they should have the stronger goaltending and their offensive upside is in a different tier compared to Los Angeles’.

They may be favorites, but this is still a good opportunity to buy low on the Oilers and get in before the prices get out of hand once again.

Kings vs. Oilers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Edmonton Oilers -160 or better

