Bet on the Oilers to seize control of WCF series against Stars in Game 5

Every series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs ebbs and flows, but the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers is taking that to another level.

Edmonton got out to the early lead in the series by winning Game 1 and immediately began to raise questions about whether or not Dallas could keep up without Roope Hintz. The Stars would clap back with two wins on the spin and Hintz returned for Game 3, which put the pressure on the Oilers. The media in Edmonton piled on, but the Oilers made some adjustments and put together a comprehensive win in Game 4 to knot the series at 2-2.

The win — and the injury to Dallas’ stalwart defenseman Chris Tanev — put the pressure right back on the Stars ahead of Game 5 on Friday night.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 prediction

It seemed like things were headed in the right direction for Dallas after Game 3. Hintz was back into the lineup and played well, which meant the team’s depth was back to being its biggest strength.

But that depth took a big hit in the middle of Game 4 when Chris Tanev left the game after blocking a shot. Tanev has been a steady force on the Stars blueline ever since being traded from Calgary in February. If Tanev is out, that would put the struggling Ryan Suter into a bigger role and force the Stars to really lean on Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell.

Edmonton’s defense has issues of its own, but the Oilers seemed to react well to a couple of lineup adjustments made ahead of Game 4 and Stuart Skinner was terrific after allowing a couple of quick goals in that contest. If Skinner is able to hold steady, the Oilers are proving they can skate with the Stars at 5-on-5 and that’s a big deal since Edmonton should have the edge on special teams.

This series has gone back and forth over the first four games but with Tanev unlikely to feature (he was in a walking boot after Game 4), the Oilers hold value as an underdog.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 pick

The Bet: Oilers +110 or better

