Bet on low scoring first period between the Panthers and Bruins in Game 6 of second round series

The Boston Bruins picked a great time to have their most impressive performance of the playoffs. Trailing the Panthers, 3-1, in their best-of-7 series and playing without captain Brad Marchand, the Bruins took it to the Cats in Game 5 en route to a 2-1 victory.

As the scoreline suggests, it wasn’t a dominant effort from Boston, but the Bruins played exactly how they’ll need to in order to force a Game 7. They played a tight defensive game, allowed goaltender Jeremy Swayman to be the difference and took their opportunities when they came.

Can they put together a repeat performance on Friday night?

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 6 prediction: Analysis

As impressive as Boston’s win in Game 5 was, it was a bit of an outlier compared to the rest of the series. Florida caught some breaks to help it get out to a 3-1 series lead, but the Cats fully deserve to be in the spot they’re in right now.

The Bruins have had their moments, but the Panthers have been in control for the majority of this series. Florida has a +147 advantage in shot attempts through the first five games and has created 17.7 expected goals in all situations compared to 11.4 for Boston.

In fairness to the Bruins, a lot of that damage has come on special teams, but it does paint a fair picture of how this series has developed. Boston cannot allow things to get off-script, or else the Panthers force the B’s into a game they don’t have much of a chance of winning.

Boston will be desperate for this contest to look a lot like Game 5, when they held Florida to just 2.4 expected goals and eight high-danger scoring chances in all situations.

With Boston looking to sell out in order to turn this game into a rock fight, I expect this game to get off to a very stodgy start and think

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 6 prediction: Pick

The Bet: 1P Under 0.5 (+340, FanDuel)

