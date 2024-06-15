Bet on Panthers to complete the sweep against the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers are one win away from their first-ever Stanley Cup and there’s nobody out there who would argue that they don’t deserve to be in this position.

After Sergei Bobrovsky stole the show in Game 1, the Panthers have smothered the Edmonton Oilers in the past two contests to take a 3-0 series lead. Edmonton looked out of answers on Thursday night and will need to raise its level quickly if it wants to send this best-of-7 back to Sunrise for a Game 5.

Edmonton is a -122 favorite to win Game 4.

Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Panthers vs. Oilers prediction

Numbers do help paint a picture in a controlled environment like a best-of-7 series, but the eye test is just as important. And anybody watching this series is coming to the same conclusion. The Panthers are wearing down the Oilers and taking advantage of any mistake that Edmonton makes.

That was the recipe for success in Game 3, when Florida capitalized on a couple of turnovers to completely swing the momentum in their direction. Edmonton did mount a comeback to put some pressure on the Cats late in the contest, but the Panthers did a masterful job of killing off the final five minutes to take a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

What’s most concerning for the Oilers is they look like they’re wilting. The Panthers are masters at wearing down their opponents and Edmonton certainly has that look about it right now. Connor McDavid has been playing well, but his impact isn’t showing up on the scoresheet, while Leon Draisaitl has really struggled to make his presence felt. Same goes for Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Florida has been the better team across the board for the majority of this series and I don’t see any reason to look away from the plus-money price on the Cats on Saturday night.

Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Panthers vs. Oilers pick

The Bet: Florida Panthers +100 or better

