Back the Rangers against the Panthers in the ECF and a big series from Vladimir Tarasenko

The New York Rangers defied the oddsmakers and the skeptics with their 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 and they’ll need to do it again in the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite being on the road for Game 1, the Florida Panthers are a -150 favorite to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, leaving the Blueshirts as a +130 underdog.

We’ve seen this story before with the Rangers and they keep proving their doubters wrong. Will the magic finally run out against the Cats?

Eastern Conference Finals: Panthers vs. Rangers prediction

The general consensus for this series is that the Panthers will provide a similar, but stiffer, test for the Rangers compared to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Cats and Canes were both 5-on-5 juggernauts, but the Rangers had the advantage in goal and on special teams.

The caveat is that Carolina didn’t play as well as expected at even strength in the first half of its series with the Rangers and the Canes were abject on special teams and in goal for almost the entirety of the best-of-7. Florida should provide more resistance.

But even if Florida is better than Carolina, we’ve seen time and again that this Rangers team is able to win games in a variety of ways. They can outplay you for five out of 60 minutes and that could end up being enough for them to get off the ice with a win. It’s a hard style to play against and even trickier to handicap.

We can feel pretty certain that the Rangers will get elite goaltending in this series, but much less confident that Sergei Bobrovsky will play at the level needed for the Panthers in goal. Florida doesn’t need Bobrovsky to outshine Igor Shesterkin, but he can’t capitulate and give the Rangers freebies like Freddie Andersen did.

There aren’t many question marks for either of these elite teams, but the ones for the Panthers seem more important than for the Rangers.

So while Florida is right to be favored, but the line has moved too much and the value is now with the Rangers to win this series.

The Bet: Rangers +130

» READ MORE: Bet the Celtics to cover as major home favorites vs Pacers in Game 1

Series props

Vladimir Tarasenko most goals in the series (+3000, DraftKings)

This isn’t as much about Vladimir Tarasenko looking especially sharp as it is about the way the scoring in this series should pan out. The Panthers and Rangers both have a handful of elite offensive talents that can carry a team through a series. Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad could easily run away in this market for the Rangers, while Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Sascha Barkov could do the same for Florida.

While you could suggest it would be hard for someone off that list to outscore the field, the presence of so many star players should spread the goals around and mean it may not take a lot of goals to set the pace.

Tarasenko only has five points (2G, 3A) in 11 games, but he’ll start the series on the first line and get some power play time as well. If he gets hot, he can make good on this price.

Brandon Montour most points in the series (+13000, FanDuel)

Similar to the play on Tarasenko, I like the value here on Brandon Montour to post the most points. A dynamic offensive-defenseman, Montour has eight points in 11 games this postseason and will be in a great position to add plenty more to that total. Montour quarterbacks Florida’s power play and is always looking to get pucks to the net, so he’ll pick up points off rebounds and deflections. With the scoring likely to be spread out, Montour can provide value at this whopper of a price.

