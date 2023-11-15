Bet on Flyers as sizable road underdog against Hurricanes on Wednesday night

The Carolina Hurricanes look like they’re on the cusp of one of their patented hot streaks. After a sluggish start to the season, the Canes have won six of their last eight contests and now return home for a five-game home-stand. Carolina was terrific at home the past two campaigns and is off to a 4-0-0 start in Raleigh in 2023-24.

Can the Philadelphia Flyers slow Carolina’s roll on Wednesday night?

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Prediction: Analysis

It’s no real secret to how the Hurricanes want to play. The Canes play with relentless pressure when they don’t have the puck and throw the kitchen sink at the opposing goaltender when they do have possession. No team averages more shot attempts at 5-on-5 this season than Carolina, which thrives at getting pucks to the net and then taking advantage of the chaos from rebounds and deflections.

No team matches Carolina’s all-action style at 5-on-5, but the Flyers have done a really solid job of pushing play in the right direction so far this season. Philadelphia ranks 11th in shot attempt differential, eighth in expected goals percentage and eighth in high-danger scoring chance rate at 5-on-5, so the Flyers have a chance of keeping this relatively tidy at even strength against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

And Philadelphia should also have a big edge in the most important position on the ice. A lot of Carolina’s struggles in the first 10 games of the season stemmed from pedestrian goaltending and neither Pyotr Kochetkov nor Antti Raanta instill much confidence in their current form.

Carter Hart hasn’t played in two weeks, so there’s a chance that the Flyers goaltender is shaking off some rust on Wednesday night, but there’s also a decent chance he’s able to stand on his head and give Philadelphia a legitimate platform for the upset in this contest. Hart’s last start wasn’t great, but other than that his numbers this season have been strong and he’s no stranger to dealing with a lot of rubber.

As long as Hart is healthy enough to start, the Flyers should feel confident about their chances of sticking around in this game and that’s really all you’re asking out of an underdog at this kind of price.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Prediction: Pick

Philadelphia Flyers +210 (DraftKings)

