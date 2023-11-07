Bet on Flyers to start slow against Sharks in Tuesday night matchup

The San Jose Sharks are off to one of the worst starts the NHL has ever seen. The Sharks are 0-9-1 through their first 11 games, but it’s their -43 goal difference that really tells the story here. No team in the history of the league has had a worse goal difference through Game No. 11.

By now you get the point, but it should also be noted that the Sharks have scored just 12 goals on the season. That’s one less than Auston Matthews has through 12 games.

San Jose is a +160 home underdog against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks prediction: Analysis

The Sharks were the betting favorite to finish with the worst record in the NHL at the start of the season, but it wasn’t priced like it was a sure thing. San Jose was between +250 and +300 depending on where you looked. That number has cratered of late, but it’s a reminder that this team wasn’t supposed to be this bad a month ago.

What’s even more interesting is the Flyers were one of the teams priced as a contender in that market. Philadelphia was a relative longshot at +1000, but the Sharks were not supposed to be so bad that the Flyers would be a -192 road favorite against them one month into the season.

There will be plenty of people out there who will lay the wood with Philadelphia on Tuesday night because San Jose is winless and gave up 10 goals in back-to-back games, and it’s hard to blame them. There’s a chance this Sharks team is the worst team in the Salary Cap Era and the market may not adjust to that notion quick enough. That said, it does seem like a dangerous game to play. The Flyers are still a young, rebuilding team and it’s hard to trust them as big favorites. And it only gets more precarious without goaltender Carter Hart.

With a lot of variables at play, I’d suggest taking a look at some derivatives rather than a play on the moneyline. One angle I do like for this game is to bet on the Sharks to come out in a much more defensive posture than they have in recent contests. After giving up 20 goals in their last two outings, you’d imagine that San Jose will sell out to avoid another catastrophic outcome and that likely means that the Sharks will try to gum up the neutral zone and slow this game down as much as possible.

Philadelphia won’t be too uncomfortable with that style of contest, either, as they’ll look to protect struggling goaltender Samuel Ersson as much as possible.

Most casual punters will look towards bets correlated with the over in this contest, but I’ll zag and back the Sharks to come out sharp and pitch a shutout in the first period.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks prediction: Pick

Flyers Under 0.5 goals in first period (+180, DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.