Bet on Flyers to pull upset over Golden Knights as big home underdog

The Philadelphia Flyers are a pesky underdog.

With wins over the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes already on their ledger this season, the Flyers have shown that their structure, work-ethic and goaltending gives them a chance to play up to any opponent in the NHL. Philadelphia certainly still has its flaws, most notably a lack of depth, but the team’s strengths give it a high enough ceiling to cause plenty of upsets along the way.

The Flyers will look to score another big win on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to town.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Prediction: Analysis

There’s a lot of things trending in the right direction for the Flyers, but the most important thing is that they’re getting solid goaltending from Carter Hart. An illness caused Hart to miss a couple of weeks of action, but he’s been terrific when he’s played. Hart has a .921 save percentage and a +1.34 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in nine games this season.

With Hart in goal the Flyers automatically have a decent platform to work with against any team, but there’s more to Philadelphia than just solid goaltending.

The Flyers really struggled to drive play in the right direction in 2022-23, but they’ve done a terrific job of turning that trend around this season. Philadelphia ranks inside the top-half of the NHL in shot attempt differential, expected goal rate and high-danger scoring chance percentage.

The Golden Knights are one of the best teams in the league and have the type of depth that can give a thinner roster like the Flyers plenty of problems, but Philadelphia has already proven to be a terrific betting option as an underdog this season and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. Additionally, this is a tough spot for the Knights as they’re in the midst of a five-game road trip and are playing a game that would be played at 10 a.m. ET local time.

As long as Hart starts, the Flyers are worth playing as a sizable home underdog on Saturday afternoon.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Prediction: Pick

The Bet: Philadelphia Flyers

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.