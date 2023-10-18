The Detroit Red Wings have put together a strong start to the new season. The Wings won two of their first three contests, are scoring over four goals per game and their big offseason acquisition, Alex DeBrincat, has looked like a great fit with three goals and five points.

Every bit of analysis at this point in the season comes with the caveat that it’s still early, but it’s hard not to be encouraged with how the Red Wings have started the 2023-24 campaign, especially since teams around them in the Atlantic Division like Florida, Buffalo and Tampa Bay have stumbled out of the gates.

Detroit is a +105 home underdog against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Penguins vs. Red Wings prediction: Analysis

Like Detroit, Pittsburgh lost its first game of the season but responded with back-to-back wins to bring its record to 2-1 as we enter the second week of the campaign.

The Penguins have looked crisp offensively and their star players have come out of the blocks hot. Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel each have six points in three games, while four other players (Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, Reilly Smith) are averaging over a point per contest.

It was always likely that Pittsburgh would be a strong offensive team, but the Penguins still have some questions to answer at the other end of the ice. Defensively, the Pens graded out as below-average in 2022-23 and it cost them a playoff spot. Pittsburgh addressed the issue by overhauling its blueline this summer, but it could take some time for this unit to find some rhythm and that has shown through three games.

The Penguins were able to completely stymie the struggling Washington Capitals in a 4-0 win, but they allowed too many high-danger scoring chances against the Blackhawks and Flames, though they were able to get a win against Calgary thanks to strong goaltending and an offensive outburst.

Right now, it seems like the path to victory for Pittsburgh remains similar to what it was in 2022-23. The Penguins will need their big guns firing on all cylinders in order to outscore some defensive deficiencies. That will be easier said than done against an in-form Red Wings offense skating on home ice.

Penguins vs. Red Wings prediction: Pick

Detroit Red Wings (+105, DraftKings)

