Bet on a scoreless first period between the Rangers and Panthers in Game 6 of ECF

The New York Rangers may have put forth their best performance of the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 5, but it still wasn’t enough to beat the Florida Panthers.

The Blueshirts started the contest decently and were able to establish more zone time than they had in the previous couple of games, but the Cats weathered the push and eventually took control in the third period en route to a 3-2 victory.

The best-of-7 series now heads back to Sunrise for Game 6.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 6 prediction

After a cagey first two contests, every game in this series has followed a pretty similar script. The Rangers have some pushes, but Florida generally controls play at 5-on-5 and it comes down to if the Cats can get enough pucks by Igor Shesterkin to make their dominance count.

And while the Panthers have been able to do that in the past two games, it’s not like they’ve been able to get any separation. The Cats needed a goal with under 10 minutes left to get their first lead in Game 5, they needed overtime to win Game 4 and they were up 1-0 late in Game 1 before getting a couple of late tallies. The margins on the shot clock may be wide, but the scoreboard has been tight all series.

That’s what makes Game 6 quite interesting to handicap. On one hand, it is likely that the Panthers control play and tilt the ice in the right direction enough to justify their -170 moneyline price. But on the other hand, you have to consider the fact that Florida is still having trouble putting the Rangers away and that makes the Blueshirts an appealing bet as a chunky underdog.

You can make a salient argument for either side, but the prices look about right and the Under 5.5 looks too juicy at the time of writing to play. Instead, I’ll focus on another angle that’s always appealing in elimination games -- the first period to end scoreless.

Elimination games will often get off to a stodgy start as teams try to find their footing under immense pressure. That could very well be the case on Saturday night and the fact that both goaltenders are in good form will also help.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 6 pick

The Bet: 1P Under 0.5 goals (+320, FanDuel)

