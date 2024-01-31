Bet on Senators money line against Red Wings in Wednesday night’s matchup

The Detroit Red Wings can go into All-Star weekend in a terrific spot if they can beat the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. The Wings have won nine of their last 12 (9-2-1) games and would go into the break with a seven-point cushion between them and the playoff cutline.

The Wings were expected to be on the fringe of the playoff picture in 2023-24, but they’ve exceeded expectations to this point.

Detroit is a -125 favorite against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Red Wings vs. Senators prediction: Analysis

While Detroit has been a pleasant surprise in the first half of the regular season, the opposite is true of the Senators. The Sens were projected to be a playoff team with a high ceiling in 2023-24, but the wheels have fallen off for Ottawa once again. The Senators come into Wednesday’s contest in last place in the Atlantic Division and sit 17 points behind the playoff cutline.

The good news is that Ottawa is coming off one of its best wins of the season on Monday night. Trailing the Nashville Predators, 3-0, the Sens erased the deficit and went on to win the game in overtime. The victory pushed Ottawa’s record to 4-1-2 in its last seven contests and a win on Wednesday would, at the very least, send the Senators into the break with some decent momentum.

The interesting thing about these odds is that they imply that Ottawa would be favored over Detroit in a neutral venue. The general rule of thumb is that home-ice advantage is worth about 20 cents in the NHL, so these odds would flip if this game was played on neutral ice. That’s pretty crazy to think about considering the gap between the Senators and Red Wings in the standings, but it’s also a good reminder about how much talent is on Ottawa’s roster.

The Red Wings deserve plenty of credit for vaulting themselves into the playoff mix with their recent run of form, but so much of their success is owed to stellar goaltending and clinical finishing. Detroit has been outshot by 99 shots over this 10-3-1 stretch, but thanks to a .916 save percentage and 13.7 shooting percentage, it’s the Wings who have come out on top.

At some point those numbers will catch up to the Red Wings. Sell high on Detroit on Wednesday night.

Red Wings vs. Senators prediction: Pick

The Bet: Ottawa Senators +105 (DraftKings)

