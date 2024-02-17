Bet on Flyers as slight underdogs in NHL Stadium Series matchup against Devils

The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers will head outdoors on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET) to play in the first game of the NHL’s Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

The Devils are -152 favorites over the Flyers at the time of writing.

Flyers vs. Devils prediction: Analysis

Oftentimes the spectacle of these outdoor games overshadows the stakes of the actual contest but this is a massive point in the season for both the Devils and Flyers. While New Jersey is trying to scratch and claw its way into a playoff position, the Flyers are one of the teams trying to keep the Devils at bay.

Philadelphia comes into this game with a seven-point cushion over the Devils, but the Flyers have played two more games. A win for the Devils at MetLife really throws a wrench into the race for third-place in the Metropolitan Division.

Both of these teams have played some decent stuff since All-Star Weekend, but their approach couldn’t be different. The teams have a similar expected goal difference and high-danger scoring chance rate over the past two weeks, but New Jersey is playing back-and-forth hockey while the Flyers are keeping things low-event.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

That should set up quite an interesting chess match as the Devils will want to use their pace and skill to dictate the tempo on Saturday night, while the Flyers will want to slow things down and turn this game into a rock fight.

And while it’s no question that the Devils have the edge in terms of high-end skill and playmaking talent, the Flyers should have the edge in goal and on the blueline. New Jersey’s banged-up defense is improving as Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec keep progressing, but the Flyers have stood out defensively all season and should have a decent chance of shutting down the speedy Devils.

There’s more variance than usual in an outdoor game and that’s good news for those looking to back the underdogs here. I think there’s value on the Flyers at the current price of +126.

Flyers vs. Devils prediction: Pick

The Bet: Philadelphia Flyers +126

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.