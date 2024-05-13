Back the Avalanche to even series Game 4 against Stars in the Stanley Cup playoffs

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche have slugged it out through the first three games of their best-of-7 series. The Avs roared back from a 3-0 deficit to win the opener, but the Stars have taken the last two contests to get out to a 2-1 lead.

Dallas is now -260 to advance and is sitting at +112 to win Game 4 on the road.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 prediction: Analysis

The Stars and Avalanche seem to have established themselves as the class of the Western Conference so far this spring.

With Edmonton struggling against Vancouver in the other series, it seems pretty obvious that the winner of this Central Division showdown will be the favorite in the Western Conference Final and perhaps to win the Stanley Cup.

And so far the two teams have been full value of that status. Colorado has showed to be an offensive force throughout the playoffs, while Dallas’ reputation as the deepest team in the field has shown up in its current 6-2 run.

As impressive as the Stars have been over the past two weeks, it is worth noting that the Avalanche have answered the critics about whether or not they’d be able to hang with Dallas at 5-on-5. The knock on the Avs has been that they’re too top-heavy to contend with an elite four-line team like the Stars, but it’s actually been the Avalanche who have tilted the ice in the right direction at 5-on-5 through the first three games.

While the two teams have each scored five goals apiece at 5-on-5, the Avs have the edge in expected goals (6.4 to 4.1) and high-danger scoring chances (26 to 15).

If Colorado can continue to play this well at 5-on-5, this series is far from over. Not only does that put some value on the Avs to win Game 4 at -135 or better, but I’d also suggest playing Nathan MacKinnon to win the Conn Smythe at +1800. Should Colorado get into the next round, it will be the favorite and that would likely mean MacKinnon will be one of the favorites to be named Playoff MVP.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 prediction: Pick

The Bet: Avs -135 or better

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.