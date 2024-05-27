Bet on Oilers to take Game 3 against the Stars as WCF series shifts to Edmonton

The first two games of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers have been razor tight and the 1-1 series scoreline feels quite appropriate as the best-of-7 makes its way to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

The betting market seems to hold the same sentiment as the odds to win the series are a pick’em.

Edmonton is a slight -126 favorite on home ice on Monday night.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 3 prediction

This series was billed as a clash of styles, but oftentimes when you get a showdown that features two teams with very different strengths and weaknesses it can take some time for things to tilt in one direction or the other. That seems to be what’s happening here as the Stars and Oilers have split the eight 5-on-5 goals scored in this series down the middle and neither side has scored on the power play yet (Dallas does have an empty-net goal).

But as tight as things have been on the scoreboard, Edmonton has been slightly better in terms of expected goals, shot attempts and high-danger scoring chances through the first two games. The disparity is not lopsided by any means, but the Oilers have played a strong 5-on-5 game to this point, which may be slightly concerning considering they project to have a huge edge on special teams.

Edmonton should also feel comfortable with the effort they’ve received from Stuart Skinner so far. After struggling in the early stages of Round 2, Skinner has rebounded and has stopped 53 of 57 shots in this series. Jake Oettinger has been even sharper in the other crease, but if the Oilers can keep up their 5-on-5 form and Skinner hangs in there, the question marks surrounding this team start to go by the wayside.

As tight as things have been so far, it would not be surprising to see things open up a bit in Game 3. The two teams will have made adjustments and the Oilers will get the last change, so they can get Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl better matchups. It’s also fair to suggest that Edmonton will see more power plays than the two they’ve received through the first two contests.

A more open game should benefit the Oilers and that’s how I see it on Monday evening.

The Bet: Oilers -130 or better

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.