Back the Stars to go up 3-1 in Game 4 of WCF series against the Oilers

Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars was akin to a slugfest. The Oilers came out of the gates on fire and seized control of the contest with a 2-0 lead, but the Stars threw everything they had right back at Edmonton in the second half of the contest and skated away with a 5-3 victory.

Ahead, 2-1, in the best-of-7 series, the Stars are now a -265 favorite to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 4 Stars vs. Oilers prediction

The win for the Stars was obviously the most important development on Monday, but the return of Roope Hintz to the lineup after a two-week absence was also a massive boost to Dallas’ chances in this series and beyond.

Hintz didn’t miss a beat.

Slotted between Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin, Hintz recorded two assists, two shots on goal and created 0.52 expected goals in 17:48 of ice-time.

Hintz’s impact on the lineup and this series can’t be overstated. Going up against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in a best-of-7 series requires a true No. 1 center that can handle the assignment of slowing down Edmonton’s all-world forwards. Hintz is not only capable of doing so, but he can flip the script on the Oilers.

The biggest strength for the Stars is their depth. Dallas was one of the best teams in the NHL all season because Peter DeBoer could roll four lines and three defensive pairings all night long. That depth took a serious hit with Hintz on the shelf, but Dallas survived and now has its No. 1 pivot back at the top of the lineup.

At plus-money, the Stars look like a solid bet for Game 4.

Game 4 Stars vs. Oilers pick

The Bet: Stars +105 or better

