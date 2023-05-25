Golden Knights vs. Stars prediction: Back Dallas to avoid elimination in Game 4

The Dallas Stars came unglued in Game 3. An early goal for the Vegas Golden Knights, quickly followed by an undisciplined major penalty to Jamie Benn led to a terrible night for the Stars, putting them in an 0-3 hole in the Western Conference Finals.

It was a shame that the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s contest went awry, because the Stars had played decently well in Games 1 and 2, but just came out on the wrong side of overtime. The betting market had confidence that Dallas would bounce back at home, pushing the Stars to -150 favorites for Game 3, but that momentum has dissipated.

Dallas is valued at just -115 to win Game 4.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 4 Prediction

The most shocking part of the Stars’ demise in this series is that goaltender Jake Oettinger has let them down. Oettinger wasn’t necessarily at his best in Round 2, but he seemed to find his form in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7.

Everybody expected the 24-year-old to build off of that and be the difference in a series where he was going up against career backup Adin Hill.

But in a surprising twist, Hill has been the story of this series. The 27-year-old has stopped 93 of the 98 shots he’s faced in this series and has a +4.5 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in three games. Hill has been dialed in since he was forced into duty for the injured Laurent Brossoit at the end of Round 2, but nobody expected the former Shark to play at this level.

Hill’s career numbers suggest he’s a suitable backup goalie, but his current form far exceeds that. It’s reasonable to expect Hill to come back down to earth a bit.If Hill does start to regress towards his career numbers, that should open the door for the Stars to get on the board in this series.

Dallas was playing reasonably well before Game 3, but they were quite poor on Tuesday and that performance seems to be sticking out to bettors the most, which explains why there’s been such a significant shift in the odds over the last 48 hours.

Bettors tend to avoid betting teams in an 0-3 hole, so you’re getting a bit of a discount on Dallas in this spot. Back the Stars and hope the team that they’re up for the challenge of clawing their way back into this series.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 4 Pick (via Caesars)

Dallas Stars -115 (Caesars)

