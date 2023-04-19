The Edmonton Oilers had Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings in the bag … until they didn’t.

Playing before a raucous home crowd, the Oilers squandered third-period leads of 2-0 and 3-1 before ultimately falling 4-3 in overtime in Monday’s opener of a best-of-7 Western Conference playoff battle.

Edmonton took the ice as high as a -230 favorite to win Game 1, but it was the never-say-die Kings who ended up cashing as a big underdog.

Despite that reality, the Oilers are laying a similar price in Wednesday’s Game 2 in Edmonton.

As difficult as it is to envision the Oilers losing twice at home to start this series, Wednesday’s moneyline price is way too steep to recommend playing. And given Monday’s late-game defensive collapse, it also wouldn’t be prudent to suggest a puck-line play on Edmonton.

So we’re heading to the NHL playoffs props market for our Game 2 Kings vs. Oilers wagering recommendation.

Odds updated as of 2:30 p.m. ET on April 18.

Kings vs. Oilers Prediction

Oilers Over 3.5 total team goals, -132 (at FanDuel) Note: Play this up to Edmonton 3.5 goals, -150

Kings vs. Oilers Prediction: Analysis

Just how stunning was the result of Game 1 of this series? Consider this:

Over their final six regular-season games, plus their first 40 minutes of playoff action, the Oilers had outscored the opposition 29-6. That includes a 7-1 advantage in 2 2/3 games against Los Angeles.

Yet from the start of the third period Monday until the Kings scored the Game 1-winner a little more than nine minutes into overtime — so basically 29 minutes — Edmonton got outscored 3-1.

The loss snapped the Oilers’ nine-game winning streak and was just their second defeat — both 4-3 at home in overtime — in their last 16 contests.

Since last May, Edmonton and L.A. have now split eight playoff meetings (all in the first round). Throw in four regular-season battles this year, and these Pacific Division foes have split their last 12 head-to-head matchups.

The Oilers’ record in southern California: 3-2.

The Kings’ record north of the border: 4-3.

So even though we liked Edmonton to win this series in swift fashion — in part because they outscored Los Angeles 5-1 in winning the final two regular-season meetings — the reality is that might have been a bad call.

At the very least, the Kings enter Game 2 with all the momentum. And the Oilers have all the pressure.

The good news for Edmonton, though? Connor McDavid is still on its roster. As is Leon Draisaitl. And Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. And Zach Hyman.

Together, that quartet of forwards scored 190 goals — all had 36 or more — and tallied 468 points in the regular season.

McDavid (somehow) didn’t find the scoresheet in Game 1. But Draisaitl (two goals), Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman did, combining for four points.

So we’re betting that those four sharpshooters will come out firing pucks on net at a rapid rate Wednesday night. We also expect the same from veteran forwards Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane, as well as offensive-minded defensemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard.

Speaking specifically about McDavid, who misfired on all five of his shots in Game 1: He’s now failed to pot a goal in three straight games.

That matches his second-longest goal-scoring drought of the season. The only time he’s gone four consecutive games without lighting the lamp? Feb. 12-19.

McDavid also snapped a 16-game point-scoring streak when he was shutout Monday. Number of times McDavid has gone scoreless in consecutive contests this season: once — in the fifth and sixth games of the campaign on Oct. 22 and Oct. 24.

So we’re going way out on a limb and predicting that McDavid will hit the ice Wednesday like a man possessed. And that the rest of Edmonton’s gifted skaters will follow their captain’s lead hellbent on playing Oilers hockey.

That means pushing the pace from the opening puck drop, peppering Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo and not relenting — no matter the score.

Does that mean Edmonton will walk off the ice victorious? Not necessarily because Los Angeles, as it proved in Game 1, has a potent offense, too. But that offense better be ready to put at least five in the net, because the Oilers are tallying at least four.

By the way, in last year’s playoff clash, the Kings stole Game 1 in Edmonton by the same 4-3 score. The Oilers responded with a 6-0 victory in Game 2. Followed by an 8-2 victory in L.A. in Game 3.

In fact, Edmonton scored fewer than four goals just five times in 16 playoff contests last spring — and only once in consecutive outings.

Kings vs. Oilers Odds (via FanDuel):

Point spread: Kings (+176) @ Oilers (-210) Moneyline: Kings +1.5 (-142) @ Oilers -1.5 (+118) Total: 6.5 goals

