The Edmonton Oilers squandered leads in each of the first three games of their opening-round Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings, losing two of them.

So the Oilers went with a completely different strategy in Sunday’s Game 4 — albeit unintentionally — and darned if it didn’t work.

Edmonton erased a 3-0 first-period deficit with three unanswered goals in the second period. Then the Oilers fell behind again in the third, only to get the tying goal late and the winning goal in overtime to steal a 5-4 victory that evened the best-of-7 series at 2-2.

With each team having split two games on home ice, the series returns to Edmonton for Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5.

The Oilers undoubtedly will hit the ice with a huge momentum edge after Sunday’s stirring comeback victory. But the reality is neither team has won consecutive games in this back-and-forth series.

Will that finally change Tuesday? We’re definitely banking on it.

Odds updated as of 2:30 a.m. ET on April 25.

Kings vs. Oilers Prediction

Oilers -1.5 goals, +115 (at Caesars Sportsbook) Note: Play this up to Oilers -1.5 goals, +105

Kings vs. Oilers Prediction: Analysis

There was no shortage of heroes for Edmonton in Game 4. The team’s two biggest stars — Connor McDavid (three assists) and Leon Draisaitl (two goals, one assist) — delivered three-point games. So, too, did defenseman Evan Bouchard (one goal, two assists).

Plus, Evander Kane netted the game-tying goal in the waning minutes of the third period, while fellow left wing Zach Hyman potted the game-winner in overtime.

But none of that offensive production would have mattered had veteran goaltender Jack Campbell not come off the bench and stood on his head between the pipes.

After starting goalie Stuart Skinner allowed three goals on 11 first-period shots, the Oilers turned over the goaltending chores to Campbell, who proceeded to stop 27 of the Kings’ final 28 shots.

Campbell, who hadn’t played in 18 days prior to Sunday’s relief effort, surely earned the starting nod for Game 5. And we expect the ninth-year pro to be up to the task against the team for which he played 57 of his first 58 NHL games.

» READ MORE: NBA playoffs predictions: Three player props for Tuesday’s action

Why such confidence? Because Campbell is running hot.

Including Sunday’s improbable victory, the 31-year-old Michigan native is now on a 5-0 roll dating to March 20. And in three games this month — two against Anaheim in the regular season, plus Sunday’s outing in L.A. — Campbell has turned aside 92 of the last 94 shots he’s faced.

While Edmonton’s goaltending decision for Game 5 seems like a no-brainer, the same can’t be said for the Kings.

Joonas Korpisalo has gotten the call to this point in the series, but his confidence has to be shaken after the way Game 4 went down. As such, L.A.’s brain trust is likely considering a change in net.

The best option: Pheonix Copley. The 31-year-old journeyman had a solid regular season, posting a 2.64 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 37 appearances. He was the goalie of record in 33 of those contests, going 24-6-3.

Copley split two games against the Oilers, giving up a total of five goals on 63 shots. However, the one setback was a 3-1 home loss to Edmonton on April 4. That’s part of a season-ending stretch in which Copley allowed 13 goals in his final four starts.

In other words, there’s a reason the Kings rolled — and have stuck — with Korpisalo in this series.

» READ MORE: English Premier League predictions: Two best bets for Tuesday

Whoever ends up minding L.A.’s net Tuesday, we don’t have much faith that he’ll be able to slow down McDavid (two goals, four assists), Bouchard (two goals, five assists), Draisaitl (five goals, four assists) and the Oilers’ revved-up offense.

Frankly, after the Game 4 onslaught and with Game 5 back in Edmonton’s raucous barn, four goals seems like the absolute floor for the home team. The ceiling? Six goals, perhaps seven.

The overarching point: We simply want no part of the Kings in this game after they completely gagged away a chance to take a 3-1 stranglehold on this series. And although three of the first four contests in this best-of-7 scrap were decided by a single goal, the Oilers own the lone multi-goal victory (4-2 in Game 3).

We’re betting they bag another such victory Tuesday night. And if the Kings’ overall psyche is as fragile as we think it is, a three-plus goal result is absolutely in play.

Kings vs. Oilers Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Moneyline: Kings (+192) @ Oilers (-235) Puck Line: Kings +1.5 (-135) @ Oilers -1.5 (+115) Total: 6.5 goals (Over -115/Under -105)

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.