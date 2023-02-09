Back the underdog Kraken in Thursday night NHL game vs. the Devils

It wasn’t too long ago that the hockey world was questioning the legitimacy of the New Jersey Devils’ scorching start to the season. The Devils were in the midst of a 3-8-2 stretch at the time and fell into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

It was fair to question if the Devils, a young team with an elite but inexperienced core, would be able to weather the storm.

Seems like they did just fine.

New Jersey is 9-1-1 with a plus-12 goal differential in its last 11 and looks like the only team with a hope of putting pressure on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina is six points ahead of the Devils, though the Devils have a game in hand.

So all is right in Newark once again, right?

Kraken vs. Devils Prediction: Pick

Kraken +140 (BetMGM)

Kraken vs. Devils Prediction: Analysis

While the Devils should be commended for getting results through a relatively tough schedule — New Jersey has wins over Dallas, the Rangers, Carolina, Los Angeles, Seattle and Vegas during this run — it is important to point out that they’re not controlling play at 5-on-5 like they were when they were running through the league.

Over their last 10 games the Devils have posted a 45.9% shot attempt rate, 44.1% expected goals percentage and a 46.2% high-danger chance share. Not only are those numbers well behind the team’s season-long averages (New Jersey ranks third, second and second in those metrics, overall), but they rank near the bottom of the NHL in that span.

Fortunately for the Devils, goaltender Vitek Vanecek saved his best hockey for when the team has needed him the most. Vanecek has skated to a .921 save percentage and +7.1 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in his last seven outings, while Mackenzie Blackwood has posted a .908 SV% and a +1.72 GSAx in his last three appearances.

Seattle is just 5-4-1 over its last 10, coming off an ugly 4-0 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday and has a date with the Rangers on Friday night, but the Kraken have generally been playing decent hockey in that stretch. Seattle is creating more scoring chances than its opponents, it just isn’t getting enough saves to make its 5-on-5 play stick.

Perhaps New Jersey’s goaltending proves to be the difference again on Thursday night, but with the way the Devils are trending at 5-on-5, now seems to be a great time to sell high on a team that was won nine of 11 despite playing some pedestrian hockey for the most part.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.