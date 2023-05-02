Seattle pulled off a miraculous first-round victory, knocking off the defending Stanley Cup champions and setting up our Kraken vs. Stars prediction for Tuesday.

It will be tough for the Kraken to pull off consecutive upsets, especially against the Stars’ stud goaltender, Jake Oettinger.

While I don’t have a take on the side for this matchup, my confidence in Oettinger opens up value on the total.

Kraken vs. Stars pick

Under 5.5 (-128) | Play to 5 (+100)

Kraken vs. Stars prediction + best bet

Oettinger is amazing, and he’s put the Stars on his back these past two playoff runs. After playing unbelievably in a first-round exit last season, he ranks third among this season’s playoff goaltenders in Goals Saved Above Average (4.43).

Oettinger is also playing in front of a good defense, as Dallas finished the regular season second in Expected Goals Allowed and currently ranks second among this year’s playoff teams in the stat.

Dallas is combining elite defense with elite goaltending, a dangerous combination.

However, the Stars are running into a similar team. The Kraken rely on depth and suffocating defense to grind down opponents across 60 minutes.

The Kraken finished the regular season seventh in Expected Goals Allowed, even with a bottom-10 penalty kill unit.

Unfortunately, Seattle’s offense is poor. The Kraken somehow made the playoffs despite ranking 23rd in Expected Goals For during the regular season, and they scored only 17 goals across seven first-round playoff games (2.57 per game).

Of course, the Kraken won that first-round series thanks to their defense. They also got great goaltending play from Philipp Grubauer, who recorded 3.76 Goals Saved Above Average in the first round.

So, I’m eyeing a low-scoring affair between two elite defenses and two goaltenders playing well.

Ultimately, I expect the Stars to prove victorious, mostly because of the Kraken’s horrendous offensive attack.

However, the under is still likely to hit if Seattle can’t score, and I’d rather lay less juice on the total than heavy juice with the home favorite. It’ll still be tough for Dallas’ league-average offense to generate goals against the Seattle defense, so the better value remains on the under.

The market agrees — The Action Network App has tracked sharp and smart money on the under.

I grabbed the under 5.5 (-122) available at FanDuel Sportsbook at the time of writing, but I’d advocate hitting the under at 5 (+100) or better.

Kraken vs. Stars odds (via FanDuel)

Moneyline: Kraken (+150) vs. Stars (-182) Spread: Kraken +1.5 (-172) vs. Stars -1.5 (+142) Total: Over 5.5 (+102) | Under 5.5 (-128)

