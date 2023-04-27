It’s a chance for Toronto to erase historical demons as we share our Maple Leafs vs. Lightning prediction and best bet.

Toronto, after losing the first game of the series, has won three straight against the Lightning to put Tampa Bay on the verge of elimination.

Tampa Bay will hope to extend the series on Thursday, but it will be no small task. Including regular season play, the Lightning have lost five of seven head-to-head meetings against Toronto.

The Leafs are -160 favorites in Game 5 with the Lightning priced at +132 on the moneyline. The total is set at 6.5 goals, juiced -112 to the over.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Prediction & Best Bet

Total Over 6.5 Goals (-112)

Goals have proved a staple of the series thus far and bettors should see no reason to buck that trend in Game 5.

A lot of the goals have to do with poor goaltending play, but these remain two high-powered offenses capable of explosions on both ends.

Through the first four games, Toronto and Tampa Bay have combined for 22 total goals at five-on-five and 35 goals at all strengths. However, that comes against 16.41 expected goals at five-on-five and 25.07 expected goals at all strengths, per naturalstattrick.com.

With those kind of numbers, it can only be assumed both goaltenders are hampered or lack any kind of sharpness. Rumors have floated Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov is playing hurt while Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy has lacked any quality.

However, it’s not as if these are two bad offenses benefiting from poor goaltending. In fact, the opposite is true as both teams’ offenses played quite well in the regular season.

According to moneypuck.com, the Leafs finished fifth in expected goals for at five-on-five and eighth in expected goals for at all strengths. The Lightning, on the other hand, ranked eighth in expected goals for at five-on-five and sixth in expected goals for at all strengths.

Another element worth noting with these sides is the overall strength of their special teams.

Both are top-10 teams in expected goals for with a man advantage with no shortage of penalties in the first four games. While the Leafs generally avoided penalties in the regular season — they ranked eighth in total penalty minutes — Tampa Bay took penalties at a high-rate, ranking fourth-worst in total penalties, per statmuse.com.

Add in that both sides’ special teams have combined for at least two power-play goals in all but one game of the series and bettors should feel confident there will be bonus goals that help the over get home.

For those reasons, take the over on Thursday and make these teams prove they’re capable of any kind of defensive effort.

