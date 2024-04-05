Count on the Flyers picking up a big road win Friday night in Buffalo

The Philadelphia Flyers have to get two points out of their game with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. A loss wouldn’t eliminate the Flyers or even put them on the brink, but it would be a massive blow to the team’s playoff hopes, which looked like a sure thing not that long ago.

The Sabres, on the other hand, are hanging on to the slimmest of hopes in the playoff race, but they have done an admirable job in the spoiler role of late and they’re coming off a win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Buffalo is a -125 favorite to beat the Flyers at the time of writing.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Flyers vs. Sabres analysis

There’s been plenty of drama with the Flyers this season, but things have really hit a fever-pitch of late. John Tortorella called out his team for what he called a soft performance against the New York Islanders — one of the teams battling with the Flyers for a playoff spot — on Monday night and then the hockey media called out Tortorella for overreacting.

Tortorella clarified his reaction later in the week but didn’t walk back that he was disappointed with how his players are handling themselves in this crazy playoff race. The Flyers have lost five in a row (0-3-2) and have allowed 23 goals in that span.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Philadelphia will likely hand Ivan Fedotov his first NHL start on Friday evening. The 6-foot-7 netminder wasn’t even on the Flyers roster until a week ago when the team brought him over from Russia.

» READ MORE: Bet on a bounce-back Aaron Nola start when the Phillies meet the Nationals Friday

Fedotov was impressive in his debut against the Islanders, but it’s anyone’s guess how he’ll fare going forward.

Lost in all of this is that Philadelphia is still playing decently at 5-on-5. That may sound backwards since the Flyers have been outscored, 28-19, at 5-on-5 in their last 10 games but a lot of that is just down to poor goaltending. Philadelphia boasts a +1.5 expected goal difference over its last 10 and has created 12 more high-danger scoring chances than it has conceded.

All season long it seemed like you could count on the Flyers to be a feisty underdog and I’m not going to shy away from that strategy here. The Sabres have strung together a few results of late, but Philadelphia is the better 5-on-5 team and that makes them an intriguing bet at this price.

Flyers vs. Sabres pick

The Bet: Flyers +105 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.