Back the Oilers to put an end to Boston’s ‘quiet’ 10-game winning streak

It sounds crazy to say it like this, but the Boston Bruins have quietly won 10 games in a row. The Bruins are on a historic pace in the regular season and have wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy, so maybe that’s why their current winning run isn’t getting much hype. But it’s still bizarre that the B’s have won 10 on the spin and nobody is really talking about it.

Either way, the streak is on the line on Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers, who are a +140 underdog in Beantown.

Oilers vs. Bruins Prediction: Analysis

The Oilers have endured some ups and downs this season, but things feel like they have stabilized since the All-Star Break. Edmonton is still losing some games that it should be winning, but most of that is down to rocky goaltending from Jack Campbell.

Campbell’s inconsistency in goal shouldn’t matter on Thursday, though, as Stuart Skinner has wrestled away the starting gig from the veteran. Skinner has been terrific in his rookie campaign, skating to a .913 save percentage and +12.6 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in 37 games.

And you also have to credit the Oilers for their defensive work of late. Only Carolina has allowed fewer expected goals against at 5-on-5 than Edmonton since the All-Star Break and only the Hurricanes and Dallas Stars have conceded fewer high-danger scoring chances.

The Oilers and Bruins rank first and second in goals per game, but it’s actually the defensive work that these clubs are doing that makes them Stanley Cup contenders.

While Boston’s offense is deep and relentless, the Oilers rely on surefire MVP Connor McDavid to drive the bus. McDavid is in the midst of one of the greatest seasons we’ve ever seen in the NHL and has the ability to wreck a game against any opponent. With a top-heavy offense led by McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers rarely need to be pitch-perfect on defense, but their steady improvement in that phase of the game makes them quite dangerous. If McDavid and Co. only need to score three or four goals to win, Edmonton can play with just about anybody.

The Bruins are a juggernaut and they’ve been other-worldly at home, but Edmonton’s defensive form and the starpower at the top of the roster make it a live underdog in this spot. Back the OIlers to pull the upset and end Boston’s latest win streak on Thursday night.

