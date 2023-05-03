Only one first-round NHL series was completed in fewer than six games, and the Vegas Golden Knights won it.

Vegas’ reward for ousting the Winnipeg Jets in five games? Six days off … and a second-round date with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the loaded Edmonton Oilers.

Despite being the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, which brings with it home-ice advantage, the Golden Knights enter this best-of-7 battle as a decided underdog for the series.

Vegas also will hit the ice Wednesday night as a slight home ’dog in Game 1 — even with the advantage of two more days of rest than Edmonton.

Which team will wake up Thursday with a 1-0 series lead? Beats us.

The only thing we know for certain is that a bunch of skilled skaters will be firing pucks on net early and often. And we’re betting that at least seven of those pucks will slither past the goal line before the final horn sounds.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction

Over 6.5 goals, -115 (at Caesars Sportsbook) Note: Stick with this bet up to 6.5/Over -130

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction: Analysis

It’s usually not wise to bet on a lot of goals the deeper the NHL playoffs go. The general rule of thinking being that defense stiffens up with each passing series (and each passing game within a series).

It’s sound logic rooted in years of history. And it’s logic we’re throwing out the window Wednesday because of the offensive firepower that Edmonton and Vegas possess — not to mention a pair of goaltenders who won’t be confused with Patrick Roy or Martin Brodeur anytime soon.

Let’s start with Edmonton’s explosive offense, which produced 25 goals in its six-game, opening-round series win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Draisaitl accounted for more than one-quarter of those goals, tallying seven to tie for the NHL playoff lead. McDavid and two other Oilers each scored three apiece.

The Golden Knights “only” lit the lamp 19 times in the first round against Winnipeg. However, they played one fewer game than Edmonton. And after a lackluster 5-1 loss in Game 1 at home, Vegas potted 18 goals the rest of the way — five each in Games 2 and 3, and four each in Games 4 and 5.

Like Edmonton, the Knights saw four players push across at least three goals: Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson each had four, while stars Jack Eichel and Mark Stone each had three.

Stone’s opening-round performance, which included three assists, was particularly impressive. The VGK captain had missed the final three months of the regular season following a second back surgery in less than a year.

The first game Stone missed back in mid-January was at home against Edmonton. The Knights lost that one, 4-3. Stone also sat out two contests against the Oilers in a three-day span in late March, with Vegas following a 4-3 overtime road win with a 7-4 home defeat.

The 11-year veteran did play in the first meeting, and he netted two of his team’s three goals in a 4-3 overtime home loss.

Notice the pattern there (besides the fact Edmonton won three of four meetings, with three games going to overtime)? The teams combined for 7, 7, 7 and 11 goals.

And get this: Not only did Stone sit out three of those games, but McDavid and Eichel each only scored one goal apiece. Both All-stars played in all four games of a regular-season series that featured 32 goals.

That’s how prolific both these offenses are.

What about the men minding the net? Vegas’ Laurent Brossoit, a journeyman who played in just 11 regular season games after starting the year in the minors, started all five contests against the Jets. And he was solid, stopping 153 of 166 shots — including 123 of 132 shots after Game 1.

But Brossoit faced a Winnipeg squad that averaged exactly three goals per game in the regular season, 21st in the league. The Oilers? They led the NHL in scoring and averaged nearly one more goal per game (3.96) than the Jets.

Brossoit earned the Knights’ only regular season victory over Edmonton, but the 30-year-old Canadian still permitted three goals on 30 shots.

As for Brossoit’s counterpart, it probably will be Stuart Skinner. He started all six games against Los Angeles, but was yanked in Game 4 after surrendering three first-period goals.

In all, Skinner had a terrible 3.43 goals-against average in the opening round, yielding 19 goals on 192 shots. That’s a so-so .901 save percentage.

Skinner’s numbers in three starts against Vegas? Even worse. He gave up 11 goals (3.66 GAA) and had an .891 save percentage.

Again, seven goals is a lot to ask for in a playoff game. But there were nine goals scored in each of the Oilers’ final three games against L.A., while Vegas and offensively average Winnipeg combined for 6, 7, 9, 6 and 5 goals in their series.

So we’ll call for a fast-paced Game 1 shootout, with these teams topping six goals for the fifth consecutive time this season.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Moneyline: Oilers (-115) @ Golden Knights (-105) Puck Line: Oilers -1.5 (+210) @ Golden Knights +1.5 (-260) Total: 6.5 goals (Over -115/Under -105)

