It’s never easy to handicap Game 1 of a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As with any series-opener in a best-of-7, there’s a decent shot that Saturday’s contest between the underdog Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights could be a snoozer as the two teams try and work one another out, download information and make adjustments. We see it plenty throughout the postseason and in the Stanley Cup Final with two teams from opposing conferences meeting, it makes even more sense.

With that being said, there are some subtle signs pointing to Saturday’s Game 1 going off script.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights prediction: Pick

Over 5.5 goals (-118, FanDuel)

Panthers vs. Golden Knights prediction: Analysis

It’s obvious to point out, but goaltending will be the focal point of this series. That’s nearly always the case in a best-of-7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it’s only going to be amplified due to the nature of this encounter between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky and Vegas’ Adin Hill.

We’ll start with Bobrovsky, since he’s easily a much more known commodity compared to Hill.

The 34-year-old Russian is in splendid form, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t come into this series without some question marks. Ever since signing a much-derided, gigantic contract with the Panthers in 2019, Bobrovsky’s play has been all over the map. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has enjoyed some moments of greatness that reminded us of how strong he was in his prime, but inconsistency has defined his time with the Cats.

Thus, nobody would have considered him a reliable netminder before the postseason began and he didn’t even start Game 1 of Round 1. That assignment went to Alex Lyon, a journeyman backup who got hot down the stretch and pushed the Cats into the tournament while Bobrovsky was recovering on the sidelines.

But Bobrovsky has been out of this world since taking the net back from Lyon in Round 1. The 34-year-old is 11-2 in the playoffs and has tallied a .935 save percentage to go along with a +19.7 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in that span. He is the favorite to win the Conn Smythe Award before the series.

Bobrovsky is the A-side in this goaltending battle, but that’s perfectly fine with Hill, who was not given much of a shot of outdueling Jake Oettinger in the Western Conference Finals. Hill did just that and is now sitting with a .937 save percentage and +6.4 GSAx in 11 appearances this tournament.

All of this probably sounds like a good set up to bet the Under 5.5, but there’s no guarantee that both — or either — goaltender in this matchup will carry over their form into this series. And the fact that everyone is expecting this to be a low-event game, means that most of the casual money will be pointing to the under. That should put some value on zagging, while everyone else zigs.

And there’s more logic to it than just going contrarian. Hill is a career backup who has always been considered an average No. 2 netminder in the NHL, while Bobrovsky could easily revert back to his inconsistent pattern, especially after a two-week break. And the fact that Bobrovsky’s had to stand on his head for Florida to go on this run tells you that he’s masking some serious defensive issues.

The narrative that this will be a stodgy, feel-it-out type of contest and the fact that we’re dealing with two red-hot goaltenders is going to drive most bettors toward the under. Fade that narrative and hope that this thing opens up.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds (FanDuel)

Moneyline: Vegas -130; Florida +108

Puck line: Vegas -1.5 (+184); Florida +1.5 (+225)

Total: 5.5 goals

The Bet: Over 5.5 (-118, FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.