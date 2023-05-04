The Florida Panthers have already dispatched one NHL Stanley Cup favorite. Now they’re on the brink of taking a commanding 2-0 series lead against another Stanley Cup favorite.

To accomplish that mission, the Panthers on Thursday will have to win a fifth consecutive game overall — all as an underdog — and a fourth consecutive game on the road. And they’ll have to do it against an opponent that hasn’t dropped back-to-back contests in six weeks.

As has been the case throughout the playoffs, oddsmakers aren’t high on Florida’s chances. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a substantial home favorite in Game 2 of a best-of-7 Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Of course, Toronto was a substantial home favorite in Game 1 and got clipped 4-2. Just as Boston was a substantial favorite in the final three games of its series against Florida and lost all three.

So why not bet on the Panthers to buck the odds one more time? Because all good things eventually come to an end. And the situational circumstances ahead of Game 2 suggest Florida’s hot run is coming to an end Thursday — and in decisive fashion.

Odds updated as of noon ET on May 4.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction

Maple Leafs puck line (-1.5 goals), +135 (at Caesars Sportsbook) Note: Stick with this bet down to Maple Leafs -1.5 goals/+125

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: Analysis

Adrenaline and momentum are tricky things in the high-stakes world of postseason professional sports. They can carry you to tremendous heights, help you achieve the seemingly unachievable.

But both traits have a finite shelf life. And like a cresting ocean wave, they eventually fizzle out.

That’s precisely what we envision happening to Florida on Thursday night.

After Sunday’s stunning Game 7 overtime victory over the mighty Bruins — a win that followed two previous elimination-game triumphs — the Panthers rolled into Toronto on Tuesday bursting with adrenaline and momentum.

They promptly jumped out to a 2-0 lead, withstood a pair of game-tying Maples Leafs goals, then regained control with a late second-period goal on the way to a 4-2 upset victory.

» READ MORE: Stars vs. Kraken prediction: Bet on fewer fireworks in Game 2

Florida’s improbable four-game winning streak is its second longest of the season, behind a five-game run from March 28-April 8. Those two streaks are part of an ongoing 11-5 surge that actually began with a 3-2 win in Toronto.

In other words, the Panthers are playing their best hockey at the right time.

However, after stealing Game 1 in enemy territory, Florida finds itself in a classic letdown spot heading into Game 2. We say this because we’ve seen this scenario play out countless times in playoff series across all sports.

Two very recent examples:

The Philadelphia 76ers scored a shocking Game 1 road victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of an NBA playoff series on Monday. The Celtics came back in Game 2 on Wednesday and trashed the Sixers 121-87 — the third-biggest postseason victory in Boston’s storied history. The Tampa Bay Lightning went into Toronto on April 18 and stole Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series, rolling to a 7-3 upset win. Two days later, the Leafs answered with an emphatic, series-tying 7-2 victory.

Toronto went on to win the next two games against the Lightning en route to a six-game series victory — the franchise’s first postseason triumph in 19 years.

Which brings us back to the point about adrenaline and momentum eventually petering out: The Maple Leafs had three days to both celebrate and decompress after finally ending a near two-decade playoff drought.

Then Toronto took the ice flat-footed Tuesday night and got blindsided by a Panthers team still riding high from their Game 7 win in Boston less than 48 hours earlier.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

Realizing they failed to match Florida’s intensity in Game 1, the Maple Leafs have no choice but to bring their “A” game from the opening puck drop Thursday.

Just like the Celtics against the 76ers on Wednesday, Toronto knows it can’t drop the first two games of this series at home and expect to win four of the next five.

At the same time, the Panthers — like the 76ers — know they’re playing with house money. That reality often creeps into the psyche of players, which in turn leads to that aforementioned performance letdown.

The end result usually is a lopsided result, which we’re predicting for Game 2.

Keep this in mind, too: All six of Florida’s postseason contests that have ended in regulation have been decided by multiple goals. That includes all three losses to the Bruins (6-4, 3-1 and 6-2).

Also, four of Toronto’s five non-overtime games in these playoffs have featured multi-goal outcomes. And going back to St. Patrick’s Day, the Leafs have won eight straight games following a defeat.

Final scores in those eight victories: 5-2, 6-2 (at Florida), 3-2, 3-0, 4-2, 7-1, 7-2 and 2-1.

So six of eight covered the puck line. Make it seven of nine Thursday night, as Toronto sticks a pin in the Panthers’ winning streak with a momentum-deflating multi-goal win.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Moneyline: Panthers (+170) @ Maple Leafs (-205) Puck Line: Panthers +1.5 (-160) @ Maple Leafs -1.5 (+135) Total: 6.5 goals (Over -135/Under +115)

