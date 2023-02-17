Buy low on reeling Islanders in critical game vs. Penguins

The New York Islanders have a huge weekend ahead of them. After going 0-1-2 against the Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, the Isles will now set their sights on the Pittsburgh Penguins, one of the teams they’re chasing in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Penguins are two points ahead of the Islanders with four games in hand, but the two teams will meet twice between now and Monday, so if the Isles are going to make a move, it has to be now.

Conversely, this is a huge opportunity for the Penguins to put some distance between them and one of the teams that is chasing them.

Penguins vs. Islanders Prediction: Pick

Islanders -110 (FanDuel)

Penguins vs. Islanders Prediction: Analysis

Things really started looking up for the Islanders after they traded for, and extended, Bo Horvat. The Isles won their first two games with the former Canucks captain in their lineup and had a soft three-game stretch coming up before this pivotal weekend with games against Pittsburgh and Boston.

Unfortunately, the Islanders lost as a big favorite in all three games, though they did salvage a point against both the Habs and Senators. It’s been a rough week for the Islanders and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the betting market continue its anti-Islander stance in this game considering the Penguins have won three of their last four and are getting healthier. Jan Rutta is expected back in the lineup on Friday and there is a chance that Tristan Jarry gets the nod in goal after sitting out the last three weeks.

Getting Rutta and Jarry back in the lineup should provide a boost for the Penguins, but there are still some worrying signs about this defense. Over their last 25 games, the Penguins rank 26th in the NHL in expected goals against and 30th in high-danger scoring chances conceded. Things haven’t been any better recently, either, as the Pens rank 30th in expected goals against and 31st in high-danger chances allowed.

The Islanders aren’t an offensive juggernaut by any means, but they’ve created the third-most high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 over their last 10 games. Furthermore, the addition of Horvat has improved the Islanders’ power play, which ranked dead last in the league before his arrival. The Isles are 5-for-15 with Horvat in the lineup.

It’s hard to trust the Islanders given their recent 0-1-2 stretch against the Canucks, Canadiens and Senators, but they’re the home team and have a decided edge in goal with Ilya Sorokin set to start against either Jarry, who has played twice since the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, or Casey DeSmith, whose form has been all over the place this season.

Buy low on the reeling Islanders to put forth a good effort in a huge game on Friday night.

Penguins vs. Islanders odds (FanDuel)

Puck line: Pittsburgh -1.5 (+220); New York +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -110; New York -110

Total: 6 goals (over +102, under -124)

