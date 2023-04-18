Division rivals: check. Border rivals: check. Two fan bases that absolutely despise one another: big-time check.

Time will tell if Rangers vs. Devils ends up being the most competitive of all first-round NHL playoff series. But this much was known well in advance of puck drop: None of the other seven series will come close to matching the emotion and intensity of the first Rangers-Devils postseason clash since the 2012 Eastern Conference finals.

The highly anticipated best-of-7 first-round matchup gets underway Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey, where the Devils are a modest favorite to take Game 1 (and a modest favorite to win the series).

Our prediction for the series opener? Stay away from the virtual pick-em aspect of this contest and instead bet on two sensational goaltenders to steal the show.

Odds updated as of 12:20 p.m. ET on April 18.

Rangers vs. Devils Prediction

Under 5.5 goals, -105 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Rangers vs. Devils Prediction: Analysis

New York goalie Igor Shesterkin followed up last year’s Vezina Trophy-winning season with an outstanding 2022-23 campaign. The Moscow native posted a 37-13-8 record, allowed just 2.48 goals per game and had a .916 save percentage.

Among netminders who started more than 40 games, Shesterkin ranked third (tie), fifth and fifth in those three categories, respectively.

Of course, Shesterkin entered this season expected to be among the NHL’s premier puck-stoppers. The Devils’ Vitek Vanecek? He was a different story.

After posting solid-but-not-spectacular numbers in two seasons as the Washington Capitals’ part-time goalie, Vanecek had a breakout 2022-23. The Czech finished right behind Shesterkin in wins (33) and save percentage (.911); matched him in shutouts (three); and had a slightly better goals-against average (2.45).

Vanecek started 48 games, including all four that New Jersey played against the Rangers this season. He gave up 10 goals on 105 shots (.905 save percentage) in the first three meetings against New York, all within a six-week span ending in early January.

But in the final clash on March 30, Vanecek stopped 24 of 25 shots in New Jersey’s 2-1 home victory.

Shesterkin also was a wall in the most recent Rangers-Devils matchup, turning aside 29 of 31 shots after giving up 11 goals on 120 shots (.908 save percentage) in the first three meetings.

As you’ve probably surmised by now, the Rangers and Devil engaged in three early-season high-scoring battles: Two New Jersey victories (5-3 on the road and 4-3 in overtime at home) were sandwiched around one New York win (4-3 in overtime at home).

But the style of play we saw in the final regular-season tussle in late March — when both teams were battling for playoff positioning — is much more in line with what we’re likely to see Tuesday.

That’s why oddsmakers chose to hang a total of 5.5 in Game 1 after the first three regular-season meetings had totals of 6 and the last one was jacked to 6.5.

Also noteworthy: Going back to March 11, New York is on a 12-5-1 Under tear. Only eight of those 18 games topped 5.5 goals.

The Devils played slightly more Overs than Unders this season, and they certainly trended toward the high side down the stretch (7-3-1 Over streak to end the season). However, New Jersey’s high-powered offensive attack was largely responsible for that.

This being the playoffs, that offense is unlikely to see a lot of open ice and odd-man rushes — especially against a rival. Then there’s the whole “beating Shesterkin” issue; in 20 postseason games last year, the Rangers’ netminder had a 2.59 GAA.

What about Vanecek’s playoff experience? There hasn’t been much. He appeared in just three games (two starts) with the Capitals, and his GAA (4.25) wasn’t very good.

But we’re confident this is a different Vanecek. And he certainly ended the regular season on a high note, holding seven of his final 10 opponents to two goals or fewer — including the 2-1 victory over New York on March 30.

If Vanecek can once limit the Rangers to two goals (or fewer), this game should slide Under. Because we don’t see Shesterkin giving up more than three.

Rangers vs. Devils Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Moneyline: Rangers (+110) @ Devils (-130) Puck Line: Rangers +1.5 (-235) @ Devils -1.5 (+192) Total: 5.5 goals (Over -115/Under -105)

