The New York Rangers proved why playoff experience — and a lack of it — matters during Game 1 of their opening-round series against the rival New Jersey Devils.

A year after making it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals, New York hit the ice in Newark on Tuesday and thoroughly outplayed a New Jersey squad that’s super talented but super young.

The result: A dominant 5-1 victory for the Rangers, who have taken control of home-ice advantage after entering the best-of-7 series as a slight underdog.

Now all the pressure sits on the Devils’ shoulders heading into Thursday’s Game 2. The question is, how will they handle it?

Our money says the kids will learn from their Game 1 mistakes, make the necessary adjustments, feed off the home crowd’s energy and take this series over the Hudson River to Madison Square Garden tied 1-1.

Odds updated as of 1:15 p.m. ET on April 20.

Rangers vs. Devils Prediction

Devils moneyline, -130 (at BetMGM) Note: Play up to Devils -140

Rangers vs. Devils Prediction: Analysis

There’s not much positive to take away from Game 1 to support an argument for backing New Jersey in Game 2.

Check that — there’s nothing positive. Absolutely nothing.

A quick recap of Tuesday’s lopsided affair: It took the Devils almost as long to put a shot on net (eight minutes) as it took for New York to grab a 2-0 lead (9 1/2 minutes).

Not only that but the Rangers scored twice as many shorthanded goals (two) as New Jersey had total shots in four power-play opportunities (zero).

Any way you slice it, the Devils’ first playoff game in nine years — and the first playoff game ever for a half-dozen of the team’s main contributors — was a complete debacle. In every sense of the word.

So why expect anything different in Game 2? Especially since New York once again will have 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin in net, two days after he turned aside 27 of New Jersey’s 28 shots?

Because that aforementioned talent the Devils have — talent that delivered 289 goals this season, tied for fourth most in the league — is real.

Because we trust the deer-in-headlights jitters that were obviously a factor in Game 1 to not be there Thursday.

And because this is still the same New Jersey outfit that took three of four regular-season meetings from the Rangers — all with Shesterkin in net. That includes a 2-1 home victory just 21 days ago.

Of course, the Devils’ utterly unproductive offense was only part of the issue in Game 1. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek was shaky (to say the least) in his third career playoff start, giving up four of the five goals that New York tallied.

Vanecek had an outstanding season as New Jersey’s primary netminder. But there’s no denying that he’s had issues against the Rangers, giving up three or four goals in four of five starts.

The only exception was the 2-1 win back on March 30, when Vanecek stopped 24 of 25 shots.

Because Vanecek has otherwise struggled against New York, we expect the Devils’ revamped game plan to include some extra protection around the net when the puck is in their zone.

And if that doesn’t work, we expect New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff to have a quick hook and turn to one of his backup goalies, Mackenzie Blackwood or Akira Schmid.

Blackwood has more experience, but his numbers (10-6-1, 3.20 goals-against, .893 save percentage) were inferior to Schmid’s ( 9-5-1, 2.13, .922).

Really, though, the Devils’ ability to win Game 2 will come down to putting more pressure on Shesterkin, beating him a handful of times and playing vastly better on special teams.

You can’t give up two power-play goals, two shorthanded goals, not even generate a shot in four power-play opportunities and manage just one late-game goal — on a penalty shot — and expect to compete in a playoff game.

New Jersey did all that in Game 1 and absolutely didn’t compete.

Will a completely different Devils team show up for Game 2 — one that’s much more composed and more productive? We’re wagering on it.

Rangers vs. Devils Odds (via BetMGM):

Moneyline: Rangers (+110) @ Devils (-130) Run Line: Rangers +1.5 (-225) @ Devils -1.5 (+185) Total: 5.5 goals (Over -115/Under -105)

