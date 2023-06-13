It seems like everyone believes that the magic has run out on the Florida Panthers. Not only are the Cardiac Cats down, 3-1, in the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they could be without their talisman, Matthew Tkachuk, for Game 5.

With a commanding 3-1 lead and the Panthers banged up, the bookmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have adjusted the series price to Vegas -1400 and made the Knights -178 favorites to win Game 5. That’s a major adjustment considering that Vegas closed at -134 ahead of Game 2, which was the last time these two met in Sin City.

A 44-cent swing feels like an overreaction, but it seems like bookmakers are protecting themselves against the influx of money that would come in on the Knights if Tkachuk is ruled out.

The adjustment from Game 2 to Game 5 makes it hard to justify a bet on Vegas, but getting down on Florida without knowing Tkachuk’s status is a bit of a tough spot, too. So instead of focusing our attention on the money line or total, we’ll take a shot on a lottery-ticket parlay for Tuesday night.

Hey, there’s a decent chance that this will be our last NHL game to bet on for six months, so why not try and go out with a bang (and a bunch of money in our pockets).

Whether you want to use them as standalone bets, wrap them in a three-leg parlay or use these plays to add some juice to your own same-game parlays, these are my favorite anytime goalscorer bets for Game 5.

Odds via FanDuel.

Anytime goalscorer: Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers (+550)

Even if Tkachuk plays, it’s likely he’ll have his ice time severely limited like he did in Game 4. That should lead to an uptick in opportunity for players like Anton Lundell.Arguably the most consistent player for Florida in this series, the 21-year-old Finn has a goal and ranks third on the Panthers with nine shots on goal at 5-on-5 in this series. The Panthers will need someone to play hero if they’re going to send this series back to Sunrise for a Game 6 and Lundell looks like the most likely Cat to fill Tkachuk’s skates.

Anytime goalscorer: Michael Amadio, Vegas Golden Knights (+460)

One of the unsung heroes on a team filled with them, Michael Amadio has quietly been on of the most effective forwards in this series. The 27-year-old has a goal, six shots on target and ranks third on Vegas with five high-danger scoring chances through the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final.Finding value in the anytime goalscorer market always comes down to opportunity and Amadio is making the most of his time playing on a terrific line with William Karlsson and Reilly Smith. Karlsson and Smith are the headliners of the trio, but that helps to keep the price up on Amadio.

Anytime goalscorer: Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights (+700)

Nobody on Vegas has spent more time on the ice than Alex Pietrangelo, who also is the team’s co-leader with 22 shot attempts through the first four games in the Stanley Cup Final. Pietrangelo is yet to register a point in the best-of-7, but it’s clear that Vegas is leaning on its defensemen to generate offense.

