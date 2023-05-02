The NHL and its fans have long contended that hockey’s postseason is the most dramatic and unpredictable of all North American sports leagues. The results of the first round of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup playoffs did absolutely nothing to refute that argument.

Defending champions and overwhelming preseason favorites? Gone. Three-time defending Eastern Conference champions? Gone. Team that set numerous regular-season records, including most wins and most points in a single season? Gone.

Among the teams that remain: Two franchises that didn’t even exist six years ago; a franchise that has one title in its 43-year history spanning two cities; and two franchises from hockey’s homeland of Canada, which hasn’t had a Stanley Cup winner in exactly three decades.

That latter drought? It’s guaranteed to end this season … if the two teams now occupying the top of the NHL Stanley Cup odds board live up to their new expectations.

Here’s a look at updated odds to win the 2022-23 NHL championship following a first round that was completely bonkers.

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m. ET on May 2.

NHL Stanley Cup odds: First-round upsets reshape futures market

Team BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Team Maple Leafs BetMGM +350 Caesars +350 FanDuel +380 Team Oilers BetMGM +375 Caesars +375 FanDuel +400 Team Hurricanes BetMGM +600 Caesars +700 FanDuel +550 Team Stars BetMGM +600 Caesars +550 FanDuel +650 Team Devils BetMGM +600 Caesars +600 FanDuel +500 Team Golden Knights BetMGM +600 Caesars +650 FanDuel +650 Team Panthers BetMGM +1000 Caesars +1000 FanDuel +1100 Team Kraken BetMGM +1600 Caesars +1800 FanDuel +1800

The most startling element of the above chart isn’t the teams that are listed but the teams that are nowhere to be found.

No Colorado Avalanche. No Tampa Bay Lightning. No Boston Bruins.

The Avalanche began the season as the clear-cut favorite to successfully defend their 2021-22 Stanley Cup title. They won that title against the Lightning, who failed to three-peat after winning it all the previous two seasons.

Both had their hopes for a rematch in this year’s Cup Final dashed in the first round.

Colorado lost to second-year expansion franchise Seattle despite being a heavy favorite, while Tampa Bay fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who hadn’t won a playoff series in 19 years.

Then there was Boston, which ripped through the regular season with a 65-12-5 record; won the Presidents’ Trophy with an astounding 135 points (27 more than the next-best team); and had a plus-128 goal-differential (the next-best team was plus-67).

The Bruins continued to dominate in their first-round matchup against the Florida Panthers, opening a 3-1 series lead against last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winner. Then something happened that occurred just once in the regular season: Boston lost three straight games (including two in overtime at home).

By the time the playoffs commenced, Boston had long-since overtaken the Avalanche as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup. The Bruins, who opened the season at +2500 at BetMGM, were down to +325 at BetMGM prior to Game 1 against Florida.

Colorado entered the postseason as the second choice at +750.

Now both teams are making vacation plans — much to the delight of sportsbook operators across the country who stood to lose a bundle if either the Bruins or Avs won the Cup.

NHL Stanley Cup odds: Oh, Canada

With the two heavyweights ousted, a pair of squads from north of the border — Toronto and the Edmonton Oilers — are now the consensus favorites to win it all.

The Maple Leafs and Oilers began the postseason as the co-third choices in odds to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup — both were +900 at BetMGM.

While Toronto took out the Lightning in six games to win their first playoff series since 2003-04, the Oilers knocked off the Los Angeles Kings in six games.

The fact both have risen to the top of the Stanley Cup odds board is noteworthy for three reasons:

The Maple Leafs haven’t reached the Stanley Cup Final since winning it in the 1966-67 season. The Oilers last played for a title in the 2005-06 campaign but haven’t been the last team standing since capturing their fifth title in seven seasons back in 1989-90. A Canada franchise hasn’t won the Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1992-93. Since then, only one team from Canada has advanced to the final round: Montreal, which lost to Tampa Bay during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

While Toronto and Edmonton head into the second round as the two favorites to win this year’s title, four other teams — Dallas, Carolina, New Jersey and Vegas — aren’t far behind. However, the order of those squads varies by sportsbook.

FanDuel has the Devils as the +500 third choice, followed by the Hurricanes (+550), Stars and Golden Knights (both +650).

Caesars Sportsbook places the Stars third at +550, followed by the Devils (+600), Knights (+650) and Hurricanes (+700).

Meanwhile, BetMGM’s NHL oddsmakers essentially threw up their hands, putting all four squads at +600.

The two other teams still alive — Florida and Seattle — remain relative long shots, with odds of +1100 and +1800, respectively, at FanDuel.

NHL Stanley Cup odds: Tracking the action

When the Bruins and Avalanche were eliminated within hours of each other Sunday evening, BetMGM’s risk room popped champagne bottles like it was New Year’s Eve.

Their party resumed Monday night when the New Jersey Devils bounced the New York Rangers in Game 7.

The reason for the celebration? Boston, Colorado and New York were the biggest liabilities on BetMGM’s NHL futures board.

That trio of squads accounted for more than 48% of all tickets and more than 67% of all dollars wagered in BetMGM’s Stanley Cup odds market.

Of the eight remaining playoff teams, Edmonton and Toronto lead the way at BetMGM in both tickets (7.4% and 6.8%, respectively) and handle (7.0% and 5.8%).

Carolina is next in bets at 5.4%, followed by Vegas (4.1%) and New Jersey (3.6%).

When it comes to dollars wagered at BetMGM, the Golden Knights (3.4%) are ahead of the Hurricanes (3.4%) and Devils (2.1%).

In other words, with three playoff rounds to go, BetMGM’s oddsmakers — and those at rival sportsbooks — already have crushed NHL futures bettors.

And if Toronto and Edmonton trip up before the Stanley Cup Final? Those oddsmakers might not stop partying until the puck drops on the 2023-24 season.

