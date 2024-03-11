Best North Carolina Sports Betting Apps: Live NOW!

Legal online sports betting is officially live in North Carolina. North Carolina sports betting apps launched on March 11 at noon and local bettors can now check out the best ones to begin wagering with.

Eight North Carolina sports betting apps are available as of launch. North Carolina bettors can choose to sign up with the likes of FanDuel, BetMGM, Fanatics, bet365, ESPN BET, Caesars, DraftKings, and Underdog Sports.

Each of the North Carolina sports betting apps mentioned above has a signup bonus available to new customers. We’ll review the best welcome offers for North Carolina sports bettors and provide more insight into online betting now that the state’s market is officially live.

More on the Best North Carolina Sports Betting Apps

Best North Carolina Sports Betting Apps 2024

NC Sports Betting App Welcome Offer NC Sports Betting App FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets! NC Sports Betting App BetMGM Sportsbook North Carolina Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets After Placing Your First Wager! NC Sports Betting App Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Welcome Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash! NC Sports Betting App bet365 Sportsbook North Carolina Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net NC Sports Betting App ESPN BET North Carolina Welcome Offer Bet Anything, Get $225 in Bonus Bets! NC Sports Betting App Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Welcome Offer Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonus Bets! NC Sports Betting App DraftKings Sportsbook North Carolina Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets! NC Sports Betting App Underdog Sports North Carolina Welcome Offer First Bet Mulligan - Get First Bet Back as a Bonus If It’s a Loss (Up To $1,000)

FanDuel North Carolina

North Carolina bettors can now use FanDuel!

FanDuel North Carolina is welcoming new customers with $250 in bonus bets. North Carolina bettors only need to wager $5 on any sport or betting market to instantly earn the $250 bonus thanks to the FanDuel promo code. You won’t actually need a promo code, though; just click this link to register.

FanDuel is one of the top sports betting options in the U.S. The sports betting app has a sleek, bright blue and white interface with the layout providing the top sports and betting markets on its home screen.

FanDuel North Carolina acquired market access thanks to a partnership with the PGA Tour. Additionally, the operator teamed up with the Carolina Panthers. You’ll find FanDuel signage plastered across the Bank of America Stadium and the Panthers within FanDuel marketing materials.

Must be 21+ and Present in North Carolina. Gambling Problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov. New Users Only. Terms and Conditions Apply.

BetMGM North Carolina

With BetMGM now available for use in North Carolina, the operator welcomes new players with the following BetMGM signup offer: Bet $5 Get $150 Instantly in Bonus Bets After Placing Your First Wager! You can get this BetMGM welcome bonus by clicking on the module above and signing up with our bonus code INQUIRERMGM.

The BetMGM app in North Carolina delivers a user-friendly interface, live streaming, and reliable customer support. One of its biggest draws is the MGM Rewards program, which allows users to redeem hotel stays, dining, travel, and more in exchange for placing bets.

BetMGM NC secured a partnership with Charlotte Motor Speedway to gain access to the North Carolina sports betting market.

Fanatics North Carolina

Fanatics Sportsbook has been rapidly growing since its launch in early 2023. North Carolina became the 16th state to offer this mobile sports betting app.

North Carolina sports bettors can now access the site’s welcome offer, which consists of a Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash special! No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is necessary to claim this offer; instead of entering a code, just sign up using this link.

Fanatics is available in North Carolina via a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes.

bet365 North Carolina

Now live in NC, bet365 is one of the top North Carolina betting apps for its welcome bonus. North Carolina bettors can choose between a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net when using the bet365 bonus code INQUIRER.

The First Bet Safety Net provides bonus bets matching your first bet if it loses, up to $1,000.

This is the 10th state to offer bet365 with the sports betting app having received praise for its friendly user interface and competitive odds. bet365 NC formed a partnership with the Charlotte Hornets.

ESPN BET North Carolina

ESPN BET is the industry’s newest online sports betting app after launching in November 2023. Aside from its launch in other states, ESPN BET is now legal in North Carolina as of March 11.

It’s simple to claim the ESPN BET promo code INQUIRERNC in North Carolina, as it only takes a wager of any amount to earn $225 in bonus bets.

North Carolina sports bettors should enjoy the many promotions and boosts through ESPN’s flagship entertainment service.

ESPN BET NC was able to enter the market because of its partnership with the Quail Hollow Club.

Caesars North Carolina

Caesars Sportsbook has one of the best offers among North Carolina sports betting apps. The sign-up bonus is bet $10, get $250 in bonus bets when you use the Caesars promo code INQUIRERNC. The bonus bets come in $50 increments and are available for any market, including North Carolina sports.

Caesars Sportsbook should have the upper hand in North Carolina, as retail sports betting was available before the launch at two Tribal Casinos in the state. The online sportsbook has a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

NC users enjoy the Caesars sports betting app for its extensive boosts and promotions.

DraftKings North Carolina

After a long wait, bettors can now use the DraftKings sportsbook in North Carolina.

When it comes to well-known North Carolina sports betting apps, DraftKings is at the top of the list. The North Carolina sports betting app gives customers $250 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, no DraftKings promo code needed. Just register today using this link!

DraftKings is one of the top legal sports betting apps for various reasons. Aside from having brand recognition, the platform has an easy-to-navigate app with top sports betting options and in-depth markets.

A partnership with NASCAR paved the way for DraftKings to launch in North Carolina.

Underdog Sports North Carolina

North Carolina had the honor of being the first state to welcome Underdog Sports. This sportsbook might be a new venture, but it comes from the maker of Underdog Fantasy, a popular DFS app that features millions of users.

Underdog Sports has a licensing partnership with McConnell Golf and makes it easy for users to build their bet slips. The welcome offer for new Underdog Sports users in North Carolina is a First Bet Mulligan - Get First Bet Back as a Bonus If It’s a Loss (Up To $1,000).

How to Sign Up with a North Carolina Sports Betting App

The signup process varies based on your North Carolina sports betting app. Still, most online sports betting apps provide a similar process to create an account and claim the welcome bonus.

Visit any North Carolina betting app. Begin the registration process by providing your email, username, and password. Enter personal details, including name, phone number, home address, and last four digits of your SSN. Provide the bonus code for your particular North Carolina sports betting app if one is associated with the offer. Agree to the Terms & Conditions. Make a deposit and begin betting!

North Carolina Bet Types & Markets

The betting markets for North Carolina sports betting apps will vary by sport, but the options below represent the most popular options for North Carolina sports betting.

Spread

The most popular option in online sports betting is the spread. North Carolina betting apps project by how many points one team will defeat another. It’s a way for North Carolina sports betting apps to handicap a matchup.

For example, if the Carolina Panthers are -3.5 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers would have to win the game by 4+ points to cover the spread. Betting on Atlanta against the spread would require a loss by three or fewer or an outright win.

Moneyline

The simplest option available at North Carolina sportsbooks apps is the moneyline. You have two teams going head-to-head, and you only need to predict the winner. The sports betting odds make it so the favorite provides a smaller payout.

Let’s say you have an ACC matchup between Duke and NC State. Duke has -275 odds, meaning a $100 bet only yields $36 in winnings. If you bet $100 on NC State with +230 odds, you’d win $230.

Total

North Carolina betting apps examine a game to determine how many points teams will cumulatively score. Each side typically has -110 odds, making it close to a 50/50 bet. The point total is available for the full game, quarter, and half.

For example, the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers has a full game total of 5.5. If you bet the over, you need 6+ goals to win.

Game Props

North Carolina bettors can look at game props as something that will happen within the game. It could be the first NBA team to 10 points or whether an NHL game will go to OT. There are many game props available for North Carolina betting apps.

Player Props

NC sports betting apps give player projections for each sport. Sports bettors must decide if that player will go over or under their projection. Check out these examples that feature players from the NBA and the NHL.

LaMelo Ball Over/Under 6.5 Assists Pyotr Kochetkov Over/Under 27.5 Saves

Parlay

All sports betting apps in North Carolina allow you to combine multiple picks to form a parlay. The parlay gives you longer odds for a bigger payout, but you lose the entire entry if one leg loses.

For example, you have a parlay featuring the Nets, Hornets, and Trail Blazers covering the spread. Each team has -110 odds, with the total parlay featuring +595 odds. If the Hornets and Nets win, but the Trail Blazers lose, you lose the entire parlay.

Same Game Parlays

Online sports betting in North Carolina allows you to form same game parlays. An SGP is the same as a standard parlay except all picks are from the same game. You can create an SGP with college sports, including the North Carolina Tar Heels. Here’s an example:

UNC ML (-150), Armando Bacot Over 10.5 Rebounds (-125), RJ Davis Under 20.5 Points (-125) for an SGP with +500 odds

Teaser

A teaser is essentially a parlay with alternate lines. You can combine multiple spreads or totals into your parlay and tease them by a certain amount of points. It gives you a higher chance to win with North Carolina sports betting.

Clippers (+5.5 --> +13.5) Bulls (+6.5 --> +14.5) Grizzlies (+9.5 --> +17.5) Total Odds (+595 --> -120)

Round Robin

A round robin is basically a parlay within a parlay. If you have three picks in a parlay and select the round robin option, you’ll earn a profit if two picks win and one loses. This option can help bettors walk away with a payout even if one leg loses when betting on the top North Carolina betting apps.

For example, let’s say you wager on the Duke, UNC, and Wake Forest ML. If you opt for the round robin, you can still profit on Duke and UNC wins even if Wake Forest loses.

Futures

Sports betting in North Carolina isn’t always focused on the immediate future. NC sports betting apps have odds for future bets that won’t settle for months in advance. This is an excellent way to find value with a championship or an award months away.

For example, you can wager on the North Carolina Tar Heels winning the National Championship in December.

Live Betting

A sports betting app allows you to place sports wagers during the game. You can watch the game and make a pick based on your analysis. You must bet fast because the NC sports betting apps move the odds quickly.

Benefits of Online Sports Betting Apps in NC

There are many benefits to using North Carolina betting apps. They’re much more convenient than visiting a retail sports betting location. Also, you have more options for price shopping and daily promotions.

Convenience

Online sports betting allows you to wager from the comfort of your home. If you see a bet you like, you can immediately pull up your phone to visit any of the North Carolina betting apps.

You can bet anytime, anywhere. Compare that to retail sportsbooks that force you to leave your house and make the trip to a brick-and-mortar location. By that point, the odds could’ve moved, or the bet could be off the board.

Price Shopping

North Carolina bettors must scan all sports betting apps to find the best odds. The difference between -110 and -115 may not seem much, but it’s massive in the long run.

If you bet $100 on a -110 market, you’ll have $91 in winnings. A -115 market yields a $87 profit with a $100 bet. Basically, you’d lose four dollars every time if you don’t examine all online sports betting options in North Carolina.

Safety

We only promote the North Carolina betting apps that follow the proper rules and regulations put forth by the state of North Carolina. Any legal sports betting app in NC should have a sports betting license.

If you question betting apps, check the bottom of the sportsbook page to view their credentials. You can never be too careful when it comes to your hard-earned money.

Online Promotions

We’ve examined the welcome bonuses for the top North Carolina betting apps, as most online sports betting apps provide bonus bets following your first bet. However, that’s not the only bonus available for betting apps in North Carolina.

NC sports betting apps feature daily promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, profit boosts, bet-and-get offers, and insurance bets. Legal sports betting apps in North Carolina have no shortage of promotions, so try to find the ones that suit your risk tolerance and preferred betting style.

Payment Methods

North Carolina betting apps feature some of the most popular payment methods, with a few lesser-known options on particular mobile sports betting apps.

Credit Card Debit Card Online Banking PayPal Venmo Apple Pay

Customer Support Avenues

The best sports betting apps in North Carolina prioritize 24/7 customer support. The top options include live chat, phone number, email, and social media.

If it’s a common issue, you should be able to solve it with FAQ section within the the mobile sports betting app.

North Carolina Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming in North Carolina keeps your spending in check and ensures gambling remains fun. Resources are available for all bettors in North Carolina to ensure they remain safe with their money.

Legal sports betting apps have various tools to ensure bettors are responsible with their money. If you need a break, mobile sports betting apps in North Carolina allow self-exclusion. You can also put a deposit or wager limit on your account.

Please call 1-800-GAMBLER to receive support from the gambling addiction hotline if needed.

North Carolina Sports Betting Apps FAQs

We’ve compiled a list of the most common questions surrounding North Carolina sports betting apps. Keep reading to learn more about legal online sports betting in North Carolina.

Is online sports betting legal in North Carolina?

Sports betting in North Carolina is officially legal following the March 11 launch. You can visit any NC online sports betting app and wager on all sports.

What are the best North Carolina sports betting apps?

The best sports betting app in North Carolina is subjective because all NC betting apps have pros and cons. DraftKings and FanDuel have the brand recognition for legal sports betting apps. BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook aren’t far behind among the top options in North Carolina.

What betting apps can I use in NC?

Players in NC can use the following sports betting apps: DraftKings, bet365, BetMGM, Underdog Sports, Caesars, FanDuel, Fanatics, and ESPN BET.

What is the legal betting age in North Carolina?

North Carolina bettors must be 21+ years or older to bet on any North Carolina sports betting app.

Is sports betting in North Carolina legit and safe?

Yes, sports betting in North Carolina follows the proper rules and regulations set forth by the North Carolina Education Lottery. You should feel comfortable using any North Carolina betting app promoted in this article.

Can I bet on NFL games in North Carolina?

Yes, you can bet on NFL games in North Carolina. Various other betting markets are available for leagues ranging from the NBA and NHL to the MLB and college sports.

Gambling Problem? Call 877-718-5543 or access North Carolina voluntary self-exclusion.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.