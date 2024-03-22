Take the points with Northwestern in NCAA tournament first round matchup with FAU

The first game of the Friday slate gives us a beautiful 8-9 matchup between FAU and Northwestern.

The Owls are criminally overseeded, but they’re back in the same spot they were last season – staring down a tough 8-9 matchup with the chance to play a one-seed in the second round.

The Wildcats are hardly a great team, but they pair an excellent defense with a superstar point guard – Boo Buie – and posted another winning season in the always-rough Big Ten.

I think the Wildcats show their best basketball on Friday afternoon.

Northwestern vs FAU Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Northwestern Spread +3.5 (-112) Moneyline +140 Total o143 (-110) Team FAU Spread -3.5 (-108) Moneyline -166 Total u143 (-110)

Northwestern vs FAU prediction: Analysis

(12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

I never thought that highly of the Owls.

Not in the preseason, nor during their regular-season run. Sure, they played up and beat Arizona, but they also dropped games to Bryant and Florida Gulf Coast before getting upset by Temple in the AAC Tournament.

Ultimately, their ability to play up and down to competition results from their high-variance nature. Namely, the Owls are a rock-solid offensive team that can’t stop a nosebleed on the other end.

FAU ranks 17th nationally in offensive efficiency and 107th in defensive efficiency. Regarding the defense, the Owls aren’t good at much, struggling to stop on-ball actions, secondary actions, rebound, and defend the rim (especially when Vlad Goldin isn’t on the court).

Northwestern isn’t a dominant offensive team, but Chris Collins has developed a versatile offense that can attack defenses in various ways.

The Wildcats run some mover-blocker elements – a la Tony Bennett at Virginia – to pop open 3-point shooters. And they are good at it, explaining their 40% 3-point shooting clip.

However, their preferred source of offense is letting Buie cook in empty-side ball screens, and Collins should attack the Owls relentlessly on those sets.

Buie is among the best pick-and-roll ball-handlers in the nation (.99 PPP, 87th percentile), and the Owls are among the nation’s worst ball-screen defenses (.87 PPP allowed, 13th percentile).

And the Owls can’t deny ball screens. Only two teams nationally allow more pick-and-roll points per game than FAU’s 15, Creighton and Indiana State.

Moreover, I don’t know if anyone can stop Buie in pure isolation, one-on-one sets. Buie has scored the fifth-most isolation points of any D-I player this year, generating a highly efficient 1.08 PPP.

Meanwhile, the Owls are a below-average isolation defense (.85 PPP allowed, 30th percentile) with an undersized, poor defensive backcourt. I don’t see Bryan Greenlee, Alijah Martin or Johnell Davis matching up physically or laterally with Buie.

While FAU is a much better offensive team, I still like Northwestern’s defensive matchup.

The Owls are a rim-oriented offense, scoring a whopping 38 paint points (96th percentile) while taking 24 field goal attempts at point blank from point blank (98th percentile).

However, Coach Collins shifted to a compact, box-and-one defense a few years ago, and the Wildcats have become good at paint denial. They allow only 28 paint points per game (82nd percentile) and have the size to deny Goldin and the Owl slashers the rim.

But, most importantly, the Wildcats can keep the Owls out of transition.

FAU is an uptempo squad that’s lethal in fast-break, but the Wildcats are an elite transition denial defense. They allow only eight transition possessions per game, the eighth-lowest mark nationally.

As such, Northwestern should control the pace and force FAU into the half-court, where the Wildcats have a marked advantage on offense – through ball-screen creation – and defense – through rim denial.

I think the Wildcats will win this game outright, but I’ll happily take the points.

Northwestern vs FAU prediction: Pick

Northwestern +3.5 | Play to PK

