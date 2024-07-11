Bet on Novak Djokovic to get a fast start in first set against Lorenzo Musetti in Wimbledon semifinal

The 2024 Wimbledon men’s tournament is down to its final four, with two terrific semifinal matches set for Friday.

In the first match, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev, followed by Novak Djokovic vs. Lorenzo Musetti.

While it’s no surprise Djokovic is a heavy favorite in his second straight Wimbledon final appearance, bettors can still find value by targeting a same-match parlay.

Djokovic vs. Musetti prediction

Djokovic advanced to the semifinals without swinging his racket after Alex de Minaur’s hip injury forced the Australian to withdraw from the tournament.

As a result, the seven-time Wimbledon champion will have plenty of rest heading into this semifinal match against Musetti.

Moreover, in his last appearance on the court, Djokovic needed just two hours to defeat Holger Rune in the fourth round.

Djokovic won all his service games while only allowing two break-point opportunities in the entire match. He also won 29 of his 37 net-point attempts and 72% of his second serves (21-of-29).

Yet, despite putting on a tennis clinic, Djokovic voiced his displeasure with the crowd, who repeatedly stretched out his opponent’s last name during their chants, which the Serbian thought sounded a lot like boos directed at him.

While it’s certainly possible Djokovic simply misinterpreted the chants of Rune for boos, considering they sound somewhat alike, he could have also been looking for any excuse to get himself riled up.

Djokovic vs. Musetti pick

The worst thing that can happen for Musetti is to face a disgruntled Djokovic, who feels underappreciated and playing with a point to prove.

With Djokovic well rested for Friday’s match, look for him to get off to a fast start against Musetti, who has lost the first set in three of his five matches at Wimbledon and is coming off a grueling five-setter against Taylor Fritz.

Best bet: Same game parlay (-175):

Djokovic to win first set First set under 10.5 games

