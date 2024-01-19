Bet on Nuggets to cover as road underdogs against Celtics Friday night

The Boston Celtics were extremely close to facing the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals last season before dropping Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at home to the Miami Heat.

Who knows if this matchup will come to fruition in June, but it’s a solid battle Friday night as the Nuggets head to Beantown looking to rebound from Tuesday’s loss at Philadelphia.

Denver has not lost back-to-back games since Dec. 8, going 5-0 off a defeat in that stretch. The Nuggets have slumped to a 4-8 record against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games, including four straight non-covers on the road.

The Celtics are the only team left in the league that has not lost a home game, starting 20-0 at TD Garden. Boston owns a 7-3 ATS mark as a single-digit home favorite, while laying double digits in its last four home contests.

Nuggets vs. Celtics predictions: Analysis

Boston is coming off a 117-98 blowout of San Antonio on Wednesday for its third straight victory. This marks the second time this season the Celtics have limited back-to-back opponents to fewer than 100 points.

The Nuggets have scored fewer than 100 points only three times in 42 games, so it is unlikely they will extend Boston’s double-digit defensive streak to three games.

The Celtics had won six consecutive matchups against the Nuggets before losing the most recent meeting on Jan. 1, 2023 – a 123-111 setback at Ball Arena.

Both teams come into Friday night’s game at full strength. Kristaps Porzingis, who has averaged more than 20 points in 12 career games against Nikola Jokic, and Derrick White are off the Celtics’ injury report, and Aaron Gordon (shoulder, probable) is the only notable player on Denver’s report.

In a nationally televised showcase and potential NBA Finals preview with MVP implications (Jokic vs. Jayson Tatum), expect a hotly contested, close game.

And considering Denver has been a solid team to bet off a loss, this spot is a good opportunity to back the Nuggets in a rare three-possession underdog role.

Nuggets vs. Celtics predictions: Pick

The Bet: Nuggets +7 (-110 at Caesars)

