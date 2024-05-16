Bet on Nuggets to close out series against Timberwolves in Game 6 of WCSF series

After losing their first two games at home, the Nuggets have stormed back to take a commanding 3-2 series lead over the Timberwolves heading into Game 6.

Playing their best basketball over the last week, the defending NBA champs have set themselves up for a potential closeout Game 6.

Can the Timberwolves bounce back on their home court? Or will the Nuggets finish the series on Thursday night and move on to the Western Conference Finals?

Let’s take a look at the matchup and make a pick.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds

Spread: Nuggets +2.5 (-115), Timberwolves (-2.5 (-105) Moneyline: Nuggets +115, Timberwolves -135 Total: Over 205 (-110), Under 205 (-110)

Nuggets breakdown

Nikola Jokic was otherworldly in Game 5, registering 40 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds on an absurd 68% shooting. The three-time MVP has reminded everyone why he’s the best player in the world.

While the Wolves have had the top defensive rating in the NBA in the regular season, they’re running out of answers for the Joker.

A major storyline over the last three games for Denver has been the continued strong play of Aaron Gordon.

The veteran forward has averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last three games, and he’s shooting 66% from the field and 61.5% from 3-point range for the series.

He’s working his way into rarefied air as an elite role player on a team looking for back-to-back championships.

Timberwolves breakdown

In what seemed like an impossibility earlier in the postseason, Anthony Edwards finally struggled in Game 5. The fourth-year guard is still averaging 30.6 points on 54.1% shooting for the postseason, but he finished with just 18 points on 33.3% shooting in the last game.

The Wolves desperately need Edwards’ best effort to bounce back at home in Game 6.

The status of Mike Conley is also essential to monitor. The veteran point guard is expected to return on Thursday after missing Game 5. His presence as a connecting force is crucial for the Wolves on both ends of the court.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker performed admirably in Conley’s absence, but it hurt the team’s depth overall.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves pick

The Nuggets dominated in Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota, with an average margin of victory of 17.5 points. The Timberwolves went 30-11 at Target Center during the regular season, but the defending champs had no issues playing in hostile territory.

Denver took Minnesota’s best shot earlier this series, but coach Michael Malone has pressed the right buttons, and the veteran group has responded. While Edwards is poised for superstardom down the line, Jokic is the best player in this sport now, and the Wolves have had no answer for him lately.

Road teams in Game 6s who are up 3-2 in the postseason are 92-62 against the spread all-time (60%). Home favorites of three or fewer points are just 2-7 straight-up and ATS (22.2%) over the last 20 years when down 3-2 in the series.

The trends favor the Nuggets in this spot, and while it should be a tightly contested game with the Wolves desperate to extend the series, I expect Jokic to lead his team to a closeout win in Game 6.

Pick: Nuggets money line (+115, bet365)

