Bally Casino Promo Code No Code Bally Casino Welcome Offer Up To $100 Risk-Free Play Bally Casino Offer T&C’s Must be 21+ and in the state of New Jersey to play. Full T&C Apply.

By redeeming the Bally Casino promo code, you’ll receive up to $100 in risk-free play to use on the online casino.

Begin enrolling in their welcome offer by clicking on the offer code above. There is no promo code required to be enrolled in this promotion.

Make your initial deposit of at least $10 and you’ll then be free to place your first wager.

Beginning with your first wager, all your net losses over the next seven days will be tracked. If your net losses exceed 90% of your initial deposit amount at any point throughout the first seven days, you’ll get your first deposit up to $100 back in cash.

If your net loss doesn’t exceed 90% of your initial deposit amount throughout the first seven days, you’ll get your total net losses up to $100 back in cash.

How to redeem your Bally Casino promo code

Click the offer code above to be taken to Bally Casino New Jersey Begin signing up for your online casino account No promo code is required to be eligible for this welcome offer Read the full Terms and Conditions of your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first wager, and all your net losses over the next seven days will be recorded If your net loss exceeds 90% of how much your initial deposit was, your first deposit up to $100 will be returned as cash If your net loss doesn’t exceed 90% of how much your initial deposit was, your net losses up to $100 will be returned in cash

Bally Casino NJ game selection

Bally Casino doesn’t have as large a selection of games as some other online casinos in the state. But they do have a big enough selection of games to keep you invested for a significant period of time.

Online slots make up the largest portion of their game library with just under 250 slots machines to choose from. However, they do offer exclusive slots machines that you won’t find elsewhere.

Their selection of table games is very respectable, and is larger than a lot of their competition. You’ll find three versions of baccarat, ten versions of roulette, 15 different tables for blackjack, and 16 different poker games.

They also offer live tables for each of the aforementioned games if playing live is more your speed.

VIP system for Bally Casino NJ

Bally Casino has a VIP system their customers can play their way into for a slew of perks and bonuses.

In order to become a VIP, you have to wager a certain amount. Although their website doesn’t specify a specific amount, they do note that a VIP host will make you aware when you’ve reached VIP status.

Specific VIP perks include invites to exclusive events and room upgrades at Bally’s Las Vegas or Bally’s Atlantic City hotel casinos. You can also receive complimentary dinners, a personal VIP host, and personalized advice tailored to your gameplay.

You can also become a VIP by e-mailing VIP@nj.ballycasino.com with proof of you being a VIP at another online casino. This VIP membership will be a one month complimentary one.

You’ll be contacted by a VIP host who will give you all of your information surrounding your membership including a rundown of what all being a VIP encompasses.

Which states are Bally Casino legal in?

New Jersey

As of January 2023, Bally online casino is only available to residents in New Jersey. However, Bally Casino also happens to have a physical hotel casino you can visit in Atlantic City, NJ and Las Vegas, NV.

What Bally Casino promotions exist for returning customers?

Gift-Mas$

21+. NJ players only. Full T&C’s apply.

Through Dec. 18, Bally Casino is giving players the chance to win a $100 American Express gift card. Ultimately, five winners will be chosen on Dec. 19 when the gift cards are paid out.

To insert your name in the running, wager $100. When you wager $100, you’ll earn an entry into the prize draw. You may have a maximum of five prize draw entries per day.

Winter Hours

21+. NJ players only. Full T&C’s apply.

Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, you can play your favorite games from 4 p.m. EST to 7 p.m. EST and earn up to $20 bonus money playback each and every day.

In order to earn your bonus money playback, wager at least $100 during the allocated time slots. You’ll earn 20% playback on your total net loss, which amounts to $20 daily or $60 through the duration of the three day period.

Any rewards you get will be credited to your account within 24 hours of Jan. 9.

Daily free games

21+. NJ players only. Full T&C’s apply.

Play ‘Tiki’s Catch of the Day’ or ‘Search for the Phoenix’ every day for free in an attempt to collect special shells or eggs that can help earn you free spins.

Customers can only select one of the two daily free games to play for a week (Monday-Sunday), and can only play it once per day.

A special monthly game will take place on the last day of each month. So long as you play your daily game that day in addition to the monthly game, you’ll get guaranteed free spins.

Does Bally Casino have a referral campaign?

Yes, there’s a refer-a-friend promotion everyone can utilize which grants bonus money to both you and the person you refer to the platform.

To refer someone, give them your username or email so they can use it when signing up for their account. They can enter your information into the ‘Referred by a Friend’ field that pops up after they use your link.

After they register, they’ll get $10 in bonus money following their initial deposit of $10 and placement of their first wager. Because you referred them to one of the leading online casinos in the state, you’ll get $50 in bonus money.

Bonus money cannot be withdrawn for cash and must be used before it expires in 30 days.

You can also take advantage of this many times, as Bally Casino lets you receive a maximum of $2,500 in bonus money each year.

Bally customer service overlook

Phone Number 1-844-737-0076. Email support@nj.ballycasino.com Live Char Yes

Having a reliable customer service that’s available 24/7 and can be contacted in different ways is important when searching for an online casino to play with.

Bally Casino has a very reliable and quick customer service client that you can access in three different ways.

They have a 24/7 phone number, which is toll-free. That’s the best way to get your issue resolved, but they also have an email address or live chat box for you to use.

Their live chat box is found in the help center of their website in the bottom right hand corner.

Deposit and withdrawals for Bally Casino

One of the first things people want to know about any online casino is whether or not you’ll be assessed a fee for withdrawing from your account.

Bally Casino doesn’t charge any fee whatsoever for doing so.

However, if there’s a glaring critique we have for Bally’s, it’s that there aren’t a wide variety of withdrawal methods available to you.

You can deposit funds through your VISA or Mastercard, as well as through VIP preferred. The minimum deposit amount is $5.

However, you can’t withdraw funds onto a VISA or Mastercard. Your methods of withdraw are VIP Preferred, an ACH bank transfer, or by using the cashier cage at Bally’s Atlantic City casino.

The minimum withdrawal amount is $10 if you’re doing VIP Preferred or ACH transfer. If you’re doing it at Bally’s Atlantic City location, the minimum withdraw amount is $50.

Pros and cons to Bally online casino

Pros

24/7 customer service via toll-free phone number.

No penalty for deposits and withdrawals.

Offering real cash through their welcome offer.

Generous referral promotion and regularly updating promotions for existing customers.

Cons

Smaller selection of online slots compared to other online casinos.

Limited withdrawal methods.

Poor reviews on Google Play store.

Bally online casino mobile app review

The Bally Casino mobile app has received good reviews on the Apple Store. 2.2K reviews is a sizable sample size to go off, and they reviews are glowing.

Although the Google Play Store’s ratings are lower in comparison, their sample size is much smaller with just over 200 reviews.

In order to download this app on iOS, you must be on iOS13 or later and have 210.7 MB available.

The app has a similar layout to the website. While it’s not the most smooth layout to navigate in the market, it’s still a serviceable enough app for you to give a shot.

4.5/5 star rating out of 2.2K ratings on Apple Store (January 2023)

3.8/5 star rating out of 216 ratings on Google Play Store (January 2023)

Bally Casino Q&A section

Is Bally Casino legit?

Yes, Bally Casino is a legitimate online casino you can entrust your information with.

All activity on the site is monitored and governed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, which ensures the site is safe to use for all users.

How old is Bally Casino?

Bally Casino dates back to 1906 with the Marlborough-Blenheim Hotel in Atlantic City. In 1979, the First Bally Casino opened after Bally Manufacturing began work on it two years prior.

They went through some changes over the years. But in 2021, Bally’s online casino was born and has offered their stellar product to New Jersey residents ever since.

Are there physical Bally Casino locations?

Yes, Bally Casino has a physical address in Atlantic City, which is which is where it all began for their operation. They have hotel rooms for you to rent out during your stay at their casino.

They also have a physical place in Las Vegas on the strip. You can get your hotel bookings online through travel sites like Expedia and Trivago. These are the only two physical Bally Casino locations.

Does Bally Casino offer a risk-free first deposit?

Bally Casino’s welcome offer isn’t coined a risk-free deposit. However, it does essentially work as such.

With their welcome offer, your initial deposit is risk-free up to $100. You’ll receive either your net losses or first deposit up to $100 back in cash depending on how much your net losses tally up to be after the first seven days.

If they’re over $100, you won’t get anything over that amount back in cash.

Are there exclusive games at Bally Casino?

Yes, Bally Casino has a decent amount of exclusive games for players to choose from, with most of them being online slots machines. Although they do have a decent selection, you can find more exclusive games at bigger name casinos such as BetMGM or Caesars.

