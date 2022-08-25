More on the best casino offers

Best casino bonuses ranked

There are a number of quality casino bonuses out to take advantage of. However, with so many to choose from, it can be hard to decipher which are the absolute best of the bunch.

We’re here to take you through the 10 best online casino bonuses, offering analysis on what makes them so great and worthy of a place on our list.

10. Party Casino

Party Casino’s offer sign-up is strong, with you able to claim $1,000 in bonus funds upon your first deposit.

These will be awarded to you immediately after depositing into your account and using the promo code PIPARTY during the sign-up process.

The offer amount here is generous and keeps pace with a number of their competitors that have deposit-match offers available.

The wagering requirements for these bonus funds stand at x15, which is a pretty generous amount given the bonus funds that are on offer.

In addition to this, you’re also able to claim 25 free spins to use on a range of slots games available via Party Casino’s online site.

This is a great addition to an already generous offer, as you’re able to try out some of the slots games on offer with Party Casino without the risk of losing any of your own funds.

9. Resorts Casino

You’re able to claim up to $1,000 in bonus funds with Resorts online casino, with the need of making an initial deposit in order to claim your bonus.

This amount is strong for a deposit-match offer, with only a few competitors able to offer more than the $1,000 on an offer here.

The wagering requirements for your bonus funds stand at x35, a pretty high amount given that most other online casinos have wagering requirements of between 15 and 25 when $1,000 is the offer.

You will have 28 days to use your bonus funds however, a good amount of time to fulfill the wagering requirements and withdraw the winnings won from using them.

8. Golden Nugget Casino

A 100% deposit match up to $1,000 is ready to be claimed with Golden Nugget, which is in-line with a number of competing online casinos.

The wagering requirements prove to be the best part of this offer, as you’ll only need to wager 10 times over in order to withdraw the winnings you win from using your bonus.

You’ll struggle finding better wagering requirements than this, with most offering requirements of between 15 and 30 for offers of this ilk.

You’ll also be able to get 200 free spins to use on their 88Fortunes megaways slot, an excellent chance to try out one of their most impressive slots for free.

The wagering requirements for these free spins is only x1, meaning you just need to wager whatever you win from your free spins once in order to withdraw.

7. Hard Rock Casino

$1,000 in bonus funds can be claimed with Hard Rock when signing up to their online casino and making an initial deposit.

You’ll only need to wager your amount x15 in order to withdraw winnings, a generous number when it comes to wagering requirements that few competitors can match.

50 free spins will also be on offer with Hard Rock, a generous amount that only a few can better and allows you to try out their casino games for free.

However, the wagering requirements for these spins is x5, a fairly high number that is bigger than most of what’s on offer with their competitors.

6. Borgata Casino

Not only are you able to claim a $1,000 deposit-match bonus with Borgata Casino’s welcome offer, you’re also able to get $20 free with the promo code PIBONUS.

$1,000 is a pretty generous amount when it comes to online casino welcome offers, with the $20 free cash proving to be the icing on the cake.

The wagering requirements for this offer also prove to be quite generous, with the $20 free cash needing you to wager just x1 the bonus amount to withdraw winnings.

Additionally, the wagering requirements that come with the deposit match are just x15, with most other offers of this ilk boasting wagering requirements within the x20 to x30 range.

Borgata’s online casino itself boasts a generous selection of games, with their huge range of table games being a standout feature, as well as the variety of new games added to their repertoire every week.

5. BetRivers Casino

A $250 deposit match bonus is available with BetRivers Casino, a generous amount, however it is one of the lesser amounts you will find on our list.

Their new customer offer is very easy to claim, with you just needing to sign up and make your initial deposit in order to claim your $250 in bonus funds.

The absolute best part of BetRivers’ casino bonus is the x1 wagering requirement it comes with, as this means you’ll only need to wager $250 of your own funds to withdraw any winnings won from your bonus.

You won’t find any better offer in this list in terms of wagering requirements, with x1 being the lowest it could possibly be.

You’ll be able to use your bonus funds on their wide range of table games and slots, all of which prove to be easily accessible via their homepage.

4. PlayLive Casino

PlayLive’s offer for new customers allows them to claim a 125% deposit match on their first deposit, with a total of $625 up for grabs for new depositing customers.

This is a strong amount, however it must be said that a number of their competitors allow you to claim more than the bonus funds on offer with PlayLive.

The wagering requirements for this offer are generous however, with you only needing to wager your bonus amount x10 in order to withdraw winnings won from your bonus.

25 free spins are also up for grabs with this offer, allowing you to try out some of their online slots for free without running the risk of losing any of your own funds.

3. FanDuel Casino

FanDuel Casino’s welcome offer is slightly different to their competitors, however you are still allowed to use $1,000 in funds knowing that your money won’t be gone if you lose it.

You get 24 hours of free play with FD Casino’s welcome offer, with you able to claim back up to $1,000 in net losses should you lose this amount over this period.

There are no wagering requirements linked to the amount you receive back from this offer, meaning you won’t have to wager any of your own funds to withdraw winnings when using your bonus.

This helps make FanDuel’s offer one of the most generous on our list, and when you combine this with the huge range of games they have on offer, you can’t go wrong choosing FD for your online casino needs.

You’re also given $100 in site credit, something that means you’re able to get bonus funds for free and use them without the risk of losing any of your own funds.

2. Caesars Casino

Caesars have a number of different offers depending on which state you’re in.

$2,000 is available to be claimed with Caesars’ online casino for those in NJ and MI, with $2,000 of these funds coming in the form of a deposit bonus, with you also able to claim a $100 gas card.

Those in PA can get a 100% deposit bonus up to $250, whilst those in WV get net losses back as bonus funds up to $500 for both slots and video poker.

These are all generous offers, with some being better than others, however Caesars does well to ensure no one misses out no matter which state you’re located in.

For those in NJ and MI, you’ll need to wager your bonus funds x10 for slots and x20 for video poker, with those in WV needing to wager their bonus funds x1 on slots and x2 on video poker.

1. BetMGM Casino

$1,500 in bonus funds is offered to new BetMGM Casino customers when using the promo code INQUIRERMGM during sign-up, with a $50 casino bonus and $20 in free bets also offered.

You will need to wager just x15 your bonus amount to withdraw any winnings won whilst using it, a fairly low total given the amount of bonus funds on offer here.

Their offer proves incredibly easy to claim, with you just needing to sign-up, use their bonus code and make your initial deposit, with this being matched up to a total of $1000.

BetMGM’s casino is easily one of the best you’re going to come across, thus it shouldn’t be surprising to see it this high upon our list.

A huge amount of games are offered, ranging from slots and table games to slingo, virtual spots and variety games, with their existing customer offers also proving to be generous.

Different types of casino bonuses explained

There are a number of different online casino bonuses you’ll be likely to come across when signing up for a new online casino.

The likes of deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses and free spins are just some of the most common welcome offers used by online casinos to entice players into signing-up.

We’re here to go over the most common types of online casino bonuses, offering explanations as to exactly what they are and how to take advantage of them.

Deposit bonus

Deposit bonuses are where your online casino hands you bonus funds that match a certain percentage of your initial deposit.

This type of sign up bonus is the most popular type, however you may also be able to claim deposit bonuses later down the line after creating your account.

These bonuses cover a portion of your deposit, with all of the top online casino sites matching your initial deposit by 100%.

You will only be able to use this bonus on their casino games, with you unable to withdraw any of these bonus funds for real cash.

It’s always important to read the terms and conditions of these offers, as they will tell you exactly how to claim them and what wagering requirements you will need to meet in order to withdraw any winnings won from using your bonus.

No deposit bonus

No deposit bonuses are the easiest bonus of all to claim, with you just needing to sign-up and create your account, with you being given your bonus straight away without the need to deposit.

This bonus will usually come in the form of bonus funds or free spins, with you being accredited these just after your account has been set-up.

The most you will be offered for a no deposit bonus will be $20, however some online casinos have been known to offer $50, although this is a rarity.

The value of your free spins will always be stated in the terms and conditions of the offer, with most online casinos offering a maximum of 50 free spins to new users.

The wagering requirements for no deposit bonuses will always be very low, with some casino sites even having no wagering requirements.

Free spins

Free spins are another hugely welcome bonus offered by online casinos, with these being handed out pretty frequently.

Your free spins will usually be offered in batches of 20, 30, 50, however some of the more generous online casinos will offer as many as 100, although this is less frequent.

This type of bonus can be given on a specific slot machine or slots from a certain provider, with the value of each spin, and the games they can be used on, being stated in the terms and conditions.

The T&C’s will also state how long these free spins are available for, with the majority of online casinos having them available for around 7 seven days, with you needing to use them within this time frame to avoid losing them for good.

Free play

Free play bonuses are one the lesser common sign-up offers you’ll come across with online casinos, however they still prove to be very handy nonetheless.

These types of offers will allow you to claim net losses back over a certain time period, with this usually lasting as long as 24 hours.

All of the net losses you’ve accrued over this period will be returned to you once the time frame has expired, with these being given to you in the form of bonus funds.

The maximum amount you’ll be able to claim back will be stated in the terms and conditions of your offer, as well as the amount of time you have to use these bonus funds.

Here is where you’ll also find any specific games you’ll be able to claim your free play offer on as well, as some online casinos will only allow you to claim back funds lost when playing certain games.

Wagering requirements explained

Wagering requirements are conditions applied to casino bonuses that let you know how much you’re going to have to wager in order to withdraw any of the winnings you’ve won from using your bonus funds.

The wagering requirements you need to fulfill will always be stated in the terms and conditions of your casino offer.

Usually, the higher the bonus amount on offer with your casino promotion, the higher the wagering requirement, however this won’t always be the case with the most generous sportsbooks.

For example, if you have a $1,000 deposit-match bonus on offer with your online casino of choice, this offer will usually have wagering requirements between x15 and x30.

If the wagering requirements are x15, this means that you will need to wager $15,000 of your own funds in order to withdraw any winnings won from using your bonus.

Should the wagering requirements be x30, this means you’ll need to bet a total of $30,000 of your own money to withdraw winnings accumulated via your bonus.

All types of offers will come with requirements, whether this be no deposit bonuses, deposit-match bonuses of free spins, with all of these stated in the T&C’s of your offer.

How to Redeem an Online Casino bonus

Redeeming a welcome bonus with your online casino has never been easier, with you just needing to follow these steps in order to claim your casino bonus:

Head to your online casino of choice via the offer in this piece Create your account, entering and verifying your details in the process Enter your promo code when asked should be required to Read the terms and conditions of your offer Finish setting up your new online casino account Your no deposit bonus should be accredited to you if included as part of your offer Make your initial deposit Your initial deposit will be matched up to the amount specific in your deposit-match offer T&C’s Bonus funds will only be available for certain number of days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Best casino bonuses FAQs

What online casino has the best welcome bonus?

All of the online casino sites listed in this piece have excellent welcome bonuses for you to take advantage of, with you able to sign-up with each of them and claim their new customer offer from there.

However, it must be said that the likes of DraftKings, Caesars, BetMGM and FanDuel standout amongst their competitors when it comes to the level of generosity that their welcome offers allow.

Are casino bonuses worth claiming?

Yes. If you were planning on signing up for an online casino anyways, you might as well take advantage of their welcome offer and claim the bonus funds or free spins that are on offer to you.

It’s important to remember that all bonuses will have wagering requirements, something that means that you’ll have to playthrough the bonus amount a certain amount of times over before you can withdraw your earnings.

Can I withdraw my casino bonus?

No. You will not be able to withdraw your casino bonus no matter the amount, however you will be able to withdraw any winnings from using your bonus once your wagering requirements have been met.

For example, should you be given $1000 in bonus funds as part of your welcome bonus, you will not be able to withdraw these funds, only wager them on the online casino games in store with your casino site.

Are casino bonuses only for new players?

Welcome bonuses, otherwise known as new customer bonuses, will only be available to those that have recently signed up with your online casino.

However, there will be existing customer and reload offers, both of which can be claimed numerous times depending on how often they reset, with these also available to current customers who already have an account.

Will my casino bonus ever expire?

Yes. No matter which welcome offer you are claiming with an online casino, your bonus funds/free spins will eventually expire, with the amount of time you have to use them always stated in the bonus’ terms and conditions.

Your bonus will usually last for between seven and 14 days, however some online casinos will allow you to keep your bonus for up to 30 days depending on the offer you’ve claimed.

Why do online casinos offer welcome bonuses?

The main reason online casinos offer welcome bonuses is to entice new players to try out an online casino.

By handing new users a welcome bonus, this can make a huge difference when choosing a new online gambling site.

Online casinos are just like any other business: they want to attract new customers and keep existing customers coming back.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.