Our betting expert takes you through the best live online casinos in the USA in August 2022. We go through the best live casinos and what you can expect from them.

More on the Best Live Casino Sites

Top 5 Live Casino Sites

BetMGM Casino - Outstanding reputation and service Caesars Casino - Complete catalogue of games FanDuel Casino - Exclusive blackjack tables PlayLive Casino - BetRivers - Full selection of games

Live online casinos use real dealers and real casino equipment as opposed to software to decide the outcomes of games.

This means you’re able to place your bets at the click of a button, sit back, and watch via a video link as if you were at the table yourself.

There are eleven fantastic online casinos for you to choose from, all of which have a great range of live casino games for you to choose from.

1. BetMGM Casino

BetMGM is one of the premier names in online gambling, and their live casino games match up to their amazing reputation.

There are multiple variations of blackjack and poker on offer, as well as American roulette and baccarat. No matter what game you play, you’ll find a friendly dealer or croupier to guide the action along.

The live casino games on BetMGM are provided by some of the best names in the industry, meaning that you’ll get the best possible experience while playing.

With such great action offered alongside one of the top online casino brands, it is easy to see why BetMGM is our top pick from the selection of best live casinos available in PA.

2. Caesars Casino

Caesars is one of the most well known and respected names in the world of gambling, and so it should be no surprise that they have an excellent live casino offering.

The Caesars Casino offers live dealers and croupiers for baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and both Three Card and Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker.

There is also the widely popular Dream Catcher live, which allows players to wager real money while enjoying a gameshow experience.

Caesars have an easy to use website and flawless reputation, making them a great choice to use for live dealer casino games.

3. FanDuel Casino

FanDuel was established as a daily fantasy sports provider. However, as the online gaming market has grown and changed, they have expanded to become a market leading online casino.

As you would expect from such a fantastic brand there is a great selection of live casino gaming on offer. The main focus of the FanDuel Casino live dealer games, though, is blackjack.

There are even exclusive FanDuel blackjack tables available, which make it easier than ever to get a seat and dive into the action.

While the live dealer games at the FanDuel Casino may lack games such as craps or poker, the huge selection of tables available will make it a surefire hit with blackjack players.

4. PlayLive Casino

PlayLive’s online casino is one of the best out there when it comes to live dealer casinos, with a huge range of games on offer for you to play at any time of the day.

The likes of roulette, blackjack, baccarat and craps are all offered by PlayLive, with a number of variations of these games offered as well.

Most of these tables will be available 24/7, allowing you to decide when you play them.

5. BetRivers Casino

BetRivers has one of the biggest online casinos in the market with a huge selection of games available. This means it is no surprise that they have an excellent live casino game offering too.

There are live dealers and croupiers providing blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker on the site. BetRivers Casino also promote their digital first person casino games alongside their live dealer casino games.

These are digital games, with no host and run using software rather than real casino equipment, and focus on giving a first person experience. They can be a great alternative to live casino games in the rare event that a live table is unavailable.

The BetRivers Casino is a great choice, with its live dealer casino games complementing an already bustling online casino.

What Makes a Good Live Online Casino Site

Game Selection

Game Variations

Video Quality

Table Availability

Site Speed

With eleven fantastic online casinos on offer there is a huge selection to choose from when playing live dealer games. Here are five things which we recommend you consider when you try out the action at a new set of live tables.

Game Selection

The most important thing to keep in mind when choosing an online casino to play live dealer games at is the selection of games.

All online casinos will offer blackjack and roulette as standard as these are by far the most popular live dealer games. However, if you enjoy playing other games such as baccarat or casino poker then you will need to check that they are offered.

Not all online casinos offer the game show variety of live dealer games such as Dream Catcher, either.

All of the live dealer games available are of the same exceptional high quality, so make sure the online casino you chose offers the right selection of them for you.

Game Variations

As with in a real life casino, there are fun variations of popular games offered at the live dealer games of an online casino.

For example, many online casinos offer Infinite Blackjack. This is a variation of the game where every player is dealt the same starting hand, but is then able to play their hand independently against a dealer.

There are also more common casino variations such as American versus European roulette.

If you enjoy playing a particular variation of a common casino game, then there will be an online casino which will let you play it at a live dealer table.

Video Quality

The big attraction of live dealer games at an online casino is how much they feel like you’re sat at the felt at a real life casino. However, this can be taken away by a poor quality or laggy video stream.

Live dealer games are hosted in special studios which are designed to be able to broadcast over the internet in fantastic quality. Most home internet connections, and even modern data connections too, will be able to receive this video as intended.

However, everyone’s home setup is slightly different.

When you choose an online casino make sure that you are able to get a high enough quality of video stream so that you can enjoy the experience of playing live table games.

Table Availability

There is nothing worse than walking the casino floor and not seeing any vacant seats at your favorite tables. Unfortunately, there are rare occasions where this can happen with live dealer games too.

At peak times there can occasionally be a lack of seats, meaning you have to wait before you can dive into the action.

It is hard for providers to open up new live dealer games instantly to meet demand as it takes time to prepare the equipment and have a host ready to step in. However, they are generally exceptionally good at anticipating demand.

When selecting a casino to play live dealer games with, make sure to log in at your preferred times for playing in order to make sure you can quickly get seats.

Site Speed

Modern online casino software is incredibly fast and nimble, meaning that it typically runs well on any home setup.

The live dealer games provided are also designed and hosted by specialist companies with your playing experience in mind. This ensures that they run quickly and effectively across a huge range of devices.

However, the technology which everyone uses to play differs.

When you choose your online casino, make sure that you’re happy with the speed of the site as you navigate towards your live dealer games.

How to Play Live Casino Online Games

Switching to playing live dealer games after being used to using in-person games might seem like a big change.

However, our guide will show you how simple and easy it is to sign up for an online casino and dive into the action.

Choose a Live Casino Site

There are eleven fantastic online casinos to choose from, each with their own personalities and game catalogues.

All online casinos use the same range of leading technology providers for their live dealer games, meaning you will get the same high level of quality across all of them.

Our in depth guide above can tell you more about what to look out for when looking for the best live casinos to play on, but here are some quick and simple things to look out for when deciding.

Make sure that the site runs well on your setup, and that you are happy with the video quality provided.

It is also a good idea to check if there is good seat availability during the hours you like to play so that you’re able to quickly jump into the action.

Create Your Account

To play at a live online casino you will need to sign up for an account. This is a very quick, easy, and secure process.

To register you will need to provide your personal details. You will then be able to go to the cashier to make your first instant deposit into your new live casino account.

When signing up, make sure to enter your bonus offer code when prompted. This will unlock the fantastic welcome bonus that all online casinos offer.

There are also no limits on how many live online casinos you can open an account with. This means that if you choose you’re able to open an account with, and get welcome bonuses from, all eleven available.

Take Advantage of Sign-Up Offers

Online casinos are well known for offering hugely generous sign-up offers to new account holders. These vary from casino to casino, but typically involve huge deposit bonuses and free chips.

This means it is vital that you enter your sign-up offer code when prompted as you make your first deposit into your new account.

While you can only have a single account with each individual casino, there are no limits on how many casinos you are able to open accounts with.

This means that you could open accounts with all eleven available to take advantage of all the huge sign-up offers.

However, some offers have time limits for how soon they have to be used, so make sure you leave enough time to take full advantage of them.

Place Your Bets

When you have your account ready and have received your fantastic sign-up offer, it’s time to take to the tables and place your bets.

When you go to live dealer games you will get a video feed of your dealer with their real casino equipment, such as a shoe of cards for blackjack or a roulette wheel.

You will then use the digital interface in order to then place your bets. For instance, you’ll use buttons to communicate what action you’d like to take in blackjack or lay out your roulette bets on a virtual table.

The results, though, are then decided by real casino equipment as a dealer draws cards or croupier spins the roulette wheel.

Withdrawals

It is very simple to make a withdrawal from your live online casino account. To do this, you need to head back to the cashier part of your account where you made your initial deposit.

You can then choose how much you’d like to withdraw, and the method in which you’d like to receive your winnings. The easiest way to be paid out is to use the same payment method which you used for your deposit, but this is not required.

All online casinos will publish their minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts clearly on their website. Most withdrawals carry no minimum amount or fees, and will be finalized in a matter of days.

Keep in mind that if you receive a bonus as a part of your sign-up offer you will not be allowed to withdraw it as cash.

These bonus funds have a rollover, also known as a wagering requirement, which means they need to be staked a certain amount of times before they’re paid out in cash.

Popular Types of Live Online Casino Games

Live dealer games at online casinos are the closest thing to feeling like you’re at the tables on a real casino floor.

This means that table games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and casino poker are hugely popular to play with live dears.

Poker

The most popular casino variations of live poker are able to be played with a live dealer at an online casino.

Although there are other poker games available, the most common variations of poker which you can find with live dealers are Three Card and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Both of these come with the same opportunities for side bets as you’d find at a real casino table as well.

Ultimate Texas Hold’em uses the same rules as the industry standard Texas Hold’em variation of the game, except in this casino version each individual player takes on the dealer.

Each player puts in an ante and blind and is dealt two cards face down. The dealer is also dealt two cards. Players are then given opportunities to fold, check or bet on the flop, turn, and river.

Players win if their hand beats the dealer, or if the dealer fails to get a hand better than a single pair.

In Three Card Poker, each player bets their ante before them and the dealer receives a three car hand. Players can then choose to fold or bet their hand.

If they play then they win if they can beat the dealer’s hand, while if the dealer has less than a queen high then all players win.

In Three Card Poker the hand rankings are also slightly different. A straight beats a flush as it is a harder hand to make with only three cards.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the most popular casino games on any floor, and lends itself perfectly to play online live dealer games.

Roulette is a game based on the number which a ball, spun in a large wheel at the head of the table, falls on.

On the table itself you place bets based on where you think the ball will land. This will include the exact number, or group of numbers, and whether the number will be red or black.

You can also bet on outcomes such as if the number will be odd or even, or what row the winning number will be in.

With live dealer roulette you place your bets on a digital roulette table, however the dealer will still spin the wheel and drop the ball like in a real life casino.

There are two main variations of live dealer roulette which are available. These are European and American style roulette.

The main difference between them is how many green zeroes are on each table. European roulette typically only has a single green zeo, while American wheels have two.

If the ball lands on a green zero then the house wins unless the player has directly bet on it. With American wheels having an extra zero, players often need to employ a slightly different betting strategy to optimize their chances.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the main games offered at any casino thanks to how easy it is for even new players to pick up.

In the game, each player is dealt two cards face up. The dealer is then dealt one card face up and one card face down.

The game takes its name from the best hand available, a blackjack, which consists of an ace with any ten or picture card. This hand also pays out at a higher rate of 3:2.

When playing with the best live casinos and their blackjack offerings, players will then click a button on their screen telling the dealer what action they want to take. If a player chooses to hit, split, or double down, then the extra cards will be taken from a real life horn on the dealer’s table.

Live dealer games will play to standard blackjack rules of drawing to 16 and standing on 17. If players are able to beat the dealer’s hand, or if the dealer goes bust, then they win.

There are also multiple side bets you can make on your hands when playing blackjack. These include special payouts for pairs, runs, and suited cards.

A popular live online casino variation of this is Infinite Blackjack. In this version every player uses the same two starting cards, but can choose to play them how they like against the dealer.

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the less popular live dealer casino games on offer, though most sites will still host tables for those who want to play.

However, because live table games such as blackjack and roulette are much more popular among players than baccarat, it is hard to find tables with rule variations.

Those who want to play the regular version of the game will find the same great level of quality which playing live dealer tables brings, though.

This means a high quality video stream with an entertaining live dealer, making the experience as close to playing in a real life casino as possible.

Overall baccarat can be a challenging game for newer players.

By having the bet prompts be controlled by software, coupled with the ability to talk to a dealer through the chat function, playing on a live casino table can be a good way to get more confident with the game.

Live Casino Software Providers

All of the online casinos who offer live dealer tables will use games from a range of different providers.

The technology and resources needed to run live tables is highly specialist. This makes it easier and more secure for these software providers to run the games across the whole industry.

This is why you might feel like you have seen the same exact game offered on two separate online casinos.

Below you can see which online casino uses what software providers for their game, along with more details on some of the biggest names in the industry.

Live Casino Software - Which Sites Use What?

BetMGM - PlayTech, PlayPause, Net Entertainment

Betway - Evolution Gaming, BetGames

Stars Casino - Evolution Gaming, PlayTech

Unibet - Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play

BetRivers - Evolution Gaming

DraftKings - Net Entertainment, IGT

Caesars - Net Entertainment, IGT

Borgata - Evolution Gaming, Ezugi

Hollywood Casino - Evolution Gaming, IGT

FanDuel Casino - Evolution Gaming, Gamban

FOXBet Casino - Evolution Gaming, PlayTech

Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming is by far the biggest software provider for online casinos which offer live dealer games.

Of the eleven online casinos available, Evolution is a live gaming software provider to eight of them.

This means a huge range of players are able to have access to Evolution’s award winning range of best live casino and their games such as roulette, blackjack, and poker.

By using Evolution, online casinos are also able to offer the same high level of quality for less popular live dealer games such as craps, baccarat, and sic bo.

PlayTech

PlayTech is one of the oldest and most trusted software providers in the entire industry, with their history dating back to 1999 and the birth of online gambling.

The company offers online casino games to a huge portfolio of top international sites.

In the USA they provide live dealer tables for top casinos such as BetMGM, FOXBet, and Stars Casino.

With a great reputation for offering fantastic live dealer tables, players will be left very happy in choosing the best live casinos which offers PlayTech games.

Net Entertainment

Net Entertainment, who are also commonly referred to as NetEnt, are one of the most high profile developers of live dealer games.

They provide their services to some of the absolute top brands in online gambling, such as BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.

This means players on these sites will get to enjoy some of the best blackjack, roulette, and poker games in the industry.

With fantastic software and video quality, players will be very happy to sign up to a casino providing Net Entertainment games.

IGT

IGT has a long history in the gambling industry, and they pour all of this experience into offering a top quality live dealer games experience.

The company’s history goes as far back as 1975 when IGT was founded as a slot machine designer and manufacturer.

The company eventually began building digital games, and in 2015 merged with other companies to become IGT as we know them today.

IGT has a strong speciality in offering live dealer roulette, however players will find a great experience no matter which game they play from this top software provider.

Best Live Casino Apps

Live Casino FAQs

What are live casino games?

Best live casinos will blend the feeling of playing at a real casino table with the convenience of using an online casino.

When you connect to live dealer games you’re connected via video to a real dealer or croupier using actual casino equipment. You can even talk to them using a chat feature.

You then use special software to place your bets and let the dealer know your decisions.

You use the same account as you would for regular online casino gaming too, giving you complete control over your bankroll.

How do you play live casino games?

When you decide which live casino game you want to play you click to be taken to your table.

You will then get a video feed of the live dealer and the real casino equipment they will be using to run the game.

You will have buttons on your screen which will then allow you to place your bets and make decisions.

For a game like blackjack, this will be letting the dealer know your decision such as if you want to hit or hold on your hand.

For a more complex game like roulette, you’ll use a virtual table to place your bets before a real life wheel is then spun.

What live casino games can you play?

The best live casinos will all offer the likes of blackjack, roulette, and poker.

There are usually a huge amount of tables offered to play these games, along with many interesting rule variations.

However, there are also more niche options available to play when it comes to live dealer games. These include baccarat, craps, and the Wheel of Fortune.

There are also hugely innovative gameshow style attractions to play, such as the massively popular DreamCatcher game.

Can you win real money from live casinos?

Yes, you can wager and win real money from live casino games.

As with any form of online gambling, you will win real money from real money stakes. When you are done playing, this can then be withdrawn.

Different tables will have different minimum and maximum bets, meaning you will always be able to find live dealer games that suits your bankroll and budget.

It is uncommon to find free to play tables using real dealers, though. This is thanks to the cost of providing the software, facilities, and host needed to play the games.

Are live casino games legit?

Yes, live casino games are absolutely legit.

They are run through state licenced online casinos, meaning there is a huge amount of security and oversight built into their operation.

When you play live dealer games, they are also broadcast and operated by specialist third-party software providers, giving an extra level of security.

Live casino games are one of the most safe and fun ways to enjoy casino gaming while using your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Can I play live casino games via a mobile device?

Yes. You will be able to play live casino games via a mobile device, with the outright best online casinos being fully optimized for mobile play no matter which games you play.

Although it must be said that, while some top online casinos have an app for you to play on, you will only be able to access some via their desktop site.

Additionally, when playing games with your live casino via your mobile, the entire range of games may not be available to you, with you needing to play via their desktop site in order to access this full range of games.

Are live casino games legal in my state?

Only a handful of states have legalizing online casino gambling at this point in time, with the number of states that have legalzing online gambling being a lot less than than the number that have legalized sports betting.

Those that are currently in the states that allow online gambling will be able to enjoy the plethora of live casino games that are on offer to them providing they are above the state’s legal age for gambling, with this ranging between 18+ to 21+.

Bettors that are located in states in which online gambing isn’t legal shouldn’t worry too much, as more states should be opening their doors to online casino play in the coming years if the rise of online sports betting in recent times is anything to go off.

Are live casino games free?

Yes. You will not have to pay anything extra in order to play live casino games no matter which live casino you’re signed up with.

It goes without saying that you will need to deposit funds into your live casino account in order to play these games in the first place, however nothing extra is needed in order to play live casino games.

In order to play some live poker tables, you may need to download an extension to your live casino, however this will always be free.

Although, the best live casino sites will have their live poker tables available via their main casino site/app, thus you’ll be able to play any of their live casino games straight from there.

Can I play live casino games in demo mode?

This depends on the live casino site which you’re signed up with. Most live casinos unfortunately won’t allow this, however it must be said that some will allow you to watch games that are currently going on.

Despite not all sites offering this feature, the best live casino sites have very small minimum bet requirements you need to fulfil in order to play their live casino games.

Most live casinos will let you play for as little as $1, meaning you can try out their range of live casino games for very low risk.

